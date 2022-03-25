There’s a fever spreading through the community, but thankfully it’s one many basketball fans are happy to catch — Bonnies Fever.
With a 52-51 victory at the University of Virginia Tuesday night, Bona advanced to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden against Xavier, a winner over Vanderbilt in other quarterfinal action. The road that began in Colorado, continued through Oklahoma and led the Bonnies to Virginia will now culminate in New York City.
After the Bonnies rallied from five points down with three minutes to play to stun Virginia and earn a spot in the NIT’s final four, nearly everyone back home was thinking the same thing: “How can I get to Madison Square Garden by Tuesday?”
There has been a palpable excitement on campus since Tuesday that has steadily built as more plans have come together to bring as many fans as possible to New York City. Tom Missel, chief communications officer at the university, said many folks expressed surprise that the team continued to win — but they are ecstatic the ride isn’t over yet.
“It was so chaotic with three games in seven days and all the travel they had to endure, and all the games have been so close, it’s been exhilarating, thrilling and nail-biting,” he said. “There’s a lot of positive vibes on campus.”
Buses hard to find
Within minutes of the Bonnies victory over Virginia, alumni began reaching out to the university offering any help to bring students to Madison Square Garden, Missel said. Unfortunately, the availability of buses and drivers has been extremely limited over the past year and continues to be a challenge this spring.
“We put an appeal up on social media to the alums, not for money but to hold off on donating until we could find buses, and if anybody had any connection to buses or transportation to please let us know,” he said.
The university announced Wednesday they located buses to send students to the NIT. In fact, as of Friday, eight buses have been lined up. Once it was known the buses were available, the university put out an appeal for donations.
More than $47,000 has been raised in three days, Missel said.
“We initially started with a goal of $25,000, which would have gotten us four to five buses,” he said.
To contribute to the “SBU to MSG” bus fund, visit http://support.sbu.edu/nit2022, or donate via Venmo at @bonasgiving and note NIT buses in the “What’s it for?” section.
“It’s been a tough grind for everybody for the past two years, and so to have something that everyone can embrace communally and great to look forward to is a tremendous benefit at this point,” Missel added.
Students leave Tuesday
Student buses with more than 400 passengers will leave from the Reilly Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and more students are driving themselves to New York. More than 500 student tickets have been sold, and the university is looking to secure even more.
“The atmosphere on campus this week has been amazing,” said Meghan Hall, student government association president. “We're so grateful for the alumni donors who sponsored eight buses to go down to Madison Square Garden for the game on Tuesday.”
Students staying in Allegany may attend a game day party at The Burton — which is owned by an alum — where the SGA will sponsor a meal and soda for them. Hall said the SGA is also sponsoring plenty of giveaways to set students up with flags, shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, stickers and travel snack kits.
“I'm so glad I get to see such a strong sense of excitement during my last semester at St. Bonaventure, and I can't wait to go to New York to watch the team and make memories with my friends,” she added.
Bonaventure alumni in the New York City area — of which there are many — have several pre-game events planned as well. Visit https://netcommunity.sbu.edu/2022-nit-pregame?erid=18448542&trid=5eb8be79-b4b1-481e-acc1-16f94d475d9f
Students want classes canceled
A petition created on Change.org called “Cancel Classes Tuesday thru Thursday,” had received more than 1,300 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
“Students shouldn’t have to stress about class and not be able to go to MSG. We should make MSG the RC 2.0,” the petition’s description reads. “This is a big deal for not only the guys but the fans as well.”
Of those who signed the petition, many shared their reasons for doing so, with the common theme of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students to celebrate their school.
“Let the students have this opportunity!” one person commented. “These kids were so accommodating and flexible all through COVID — give them this day — and hopefully another one soon!”
One student said they would love to go to MSG, but all their classes have an attendance policy.
“As a St. Bonaventure student, I feel as though it is important to represent your school,” another commented. “There is no better way of doing this than being at MSG.”
Missel said while the university appreciates the students’ zeal, the university would not be canceling any classes next week. While some professors may cancel individual classes, the campus as a whole will continue operations as usual.
“We also recognize it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and these kids have dealt with a lot of restrictions for the past two years,” he added. “To have this kind of celebratory outlet is a great thing, and I think many faculty recognize that.”
Sendoff for the team
The St. Bonaventure Athletics Department and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce invite the entire community to campus Sunday to send the Bonnies off to New York City.
The team will board their bus in the lot between Reilly Center and Richter Center and travel to First Street in Allegany and then through the village before continuing on Route 417 to the State and Union roundabout in Olean, proceeding on North Union Street to Exit 26 and Interstate 86.
Any sendoff over the years, whether it’s for local high school or collegiate teams, the Chamber has been happy to be a part of the celebration, said Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber.
“It’s not like everyone is joining the bandwagon, we’ve been on it and been through lows and highs, and any celebration is well worth it,” she said. “Something as simple as that — going through town instead of getting right on the expressway in Allegany.”
For those looking to support the Bonnies, a pep rally will be held before the team departs campus at 11:15 a.m., Yanetsko said. Coach Mark Schmidt and the team will be cheered on by those in attendance, Schmidt will say a few words and then they will caravan throughout the route.
Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl encourages people to line Main Street on Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. Bona Backer signs will be available for pick-up Saturday at Studio 4 East from noon to 4 p.m. and the Burton in Allegany from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bona Backer signs will also be printed and handed out Sunday courtesy of the Chamber.
“I am pleased that the University and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce arranged a sendoff for the Bonnies as the team heads to the tournament,” said Olean Mayor Bill Aiello. “I urge Olean residents to wear their Bonaventure gear and assemble at the municipal building or at the Olean Center Mall at about 11:15 Sunday morning to cheer on the team.”
Yanetsko said the timing is great to give the community an opportunity and see the team off when other schedules in the past have had teams leave early in the morning or late at night.
“My father is a '59 graduate of Bonas, and that’s the reason why I’m here,” she said. “I grew up a Bonas fan, I went to the games since I was little, so it’s just another greatness of living here.”
The National Invitation Tournament’s Final Four will take place inside Madison Square Garden. The Garden hosted NIT games since the tourney’s inception in the 1930s, with the exception of the cancellation in 2020 and being held in Texas in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Bonaventure plays Xavier at 7 p.m., with the nightcap of Texas A&M vs. Washington State at 9:30 p.m. With their respective wins in the NIT, St. Bonaventure improves to 23-9 while Xavier sits at 21-13.