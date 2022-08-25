Canticle Farm

Mark Printz (right), Canticle Farm manager and head farmer, shows the overhead irrigation system purchased by a CRCF Community Fund grant to Lucy Benson (left), CRCF grant allocations committee chair, and Karen Niemic Buchheit (middle), CRCF executive director.

OLEAN — Canticle Farm was among seven community agencies to receive funding for special projects and initiatives from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund.

Canticle Farm received a grant of $2,480 for a new portable irrigation system and weed suppression supplies. The overhead irrigation system casts a larger spray over a wider area to help keep crops thriving during the heat of summer.

