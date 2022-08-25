OLEAN — Canticle Farm was among seven community agencies to receive funding for special projects and initiatives from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund.
Canticle Farm received a grant of $2,480 for a new portable irrigation system and weed suppression supplies. The overhead irrigation system casts a larger spray over a wider area to help keep crops thriving during the heat of summer.
Mark Printz, Canticle Farm's manager and head farmer, said the irrigation system has been a critical part of farm operations this summer, as drought conditions have increased the need for additional water.
The portability of the irrigation system allows farmers the flexibility to move irrigation to crop plots as needed, he said.
The grant also helped purchase sileage tarps, which use solar energy to kill weeds, eliminating the need for harmful pesticides, allowing the farm to maintain its commitment to sustainable farming practices, said Canticle Farm director Gina Anderson.
“When placed over a predetermined area of soil, silage tarps create a moist warm environment for weed seeds to sprout,” Anderson said. “Once the sprouting has occurred they then die due to lack of sunlight. Within a few weeks the weed seed bed will have been extinguished and decomposing.”
For needy residents in Cattaraugus County, this advance in farming techniques helps ensure access to fresh, healthy vegetables as part of Canticle Farm’s mission is to provide at least 20% of their crop share to area food pantries and nonprofits.
Printz said that number this year is closer to 30% to 40% this year.
“This was a project that the CRCF board of directors was very happy to support,” said CRCF's executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Health statistics in Cattaraugus County demonstrate the need for access to healthy food, like the crops Canticle Farm grow, for the neediest in our community.”
Randolph Regional EMS Corp. received $2,500 for new emergency response bags that will allow EMS providers to transport life-saving equipment safely and conveniently when on calls.
“One of the problems we are often encountering is having an organized system in place to bring potentially life-saving equipment into the home as we make contact with individuals who are stricken with illness or injury,” David Senn, Randolph Region EMS president.
The grant will purchase new “grab” bags for first responders, allowing them transport all of the equipment they need when on calls, such as oxygen tanks, defibrillators, IV equipment and medication so that they can quickly and appropriately respond to the need of each call.
Kevin Guest House received $1,500 to underwrite overnight stays at the Kevin Guest House facility for Cattaraugus County residents undergoing medical treatment in the Buffalo area.
The grant will subsidize 60 overnight stays at the facility, with each stay costing $25 — a price that Kevin Guest House does not charge guests unable to pay.
In 2021, Kevin Guest House hosted patients and caregivers who reside in Cattaraugus County for 750 overnight stays, said Marianne Potratz, Kevin Guest House development manager. That number made up over 11% of all Kevin Guest House stays.
Southern Tier Health Care Systems received $1,441 to purchase an oversized blood donor chair, which will allow area residents of any size the ability to donate much-needed blood during blood drives.
The Chautauqua Cattaraugus Library System received $1,300 in support of its 2022 summer reading program. The grant provided $100 to help offset the cost of supplies and programming at each of the library system’s 13 member libraries.
The Allegany Public Library received $1,000 to help offset the cost of installing new flooring in the library’s children’s room.
The Village of South Dayton received a grant of $340 to help complete an electrical project at the village’s historic train depot museum.
The CRCF grant enabled a match from the Western New York Foundation of $3,150, which was also recently granted from the Community Fund to the Village of South Dayton as pass-through grant.
In all, more than $10,000 was distributed.
Donations can be made to the Community Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.