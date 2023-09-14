OLEAN — Revised project plans for the South Union Street streetscape project were brought to the public on Wednesday for another session of feedback.
The meeting, at the John J. Ash Community Center, was hosted by engineering firm CPL. Dave Hastings, the project manager for CPL, shared updated plans of the project and looked for community members to offer more suggestions on changes. Around a dozen people attended the meeting.
A previous meeting was held Feb. 9. Hastings said many changes were made based on feedback from that meeting, including eliminating most of the proposed median along the corridor, instead retaining the turning lane except in the approaches to the roundabout and a pedestrian shelter island at the crosswalk near South Street.
“The medians — that was a big area of concern,” he said.
Another change from the original plans for the project submitted in 2019 was a paved lane for bicycles separated from the sidewalk and vehicular traffic, which has has been replaced with a 10-foot wide shared-use path similar to that already along Main Street and the path proposed for East State Street.
“The number one priority for this has really been pedestrian access,” Hastings said. “This is not the final layout. We’re planning to work through one remaining round of design this fall.”
If all goes well, the project will go out to bid this winter with a spring construction start, Hastings said.
David Ried, owner of Ried’s Food Barn on South Union, said he was concerned about the 10-foot shared-use path across the driveways to the store. He said the store sees about 7,000 vehicles a week, plus 200 delivery trucks of various sizes.
“Why not pull them across the street?” he said. “It does not make sense to me to put it on the busier side of the street.”
Hastings said that the project design is not complete, and “it’s an option to be weighed. This isn’t set, but we’re working with a lot of agencies.”
The reason the shared use path was added to that side, Hastings noted, was because “pedestrian access on the east side of the roadway is disjointed.” He noted many uncontrolled entrances from businesses break up the sidewalk, and in some cases sidewalks have been paved over.
Ried later said that he likes the overall project, and he appreciated design changes after the Feb. 9 meeting, and that the cost of maintaining the sidewalk was not a concern, “but my biggest concern is safety.”
Other residents asked about upkeep of the path — who would be responsible for clearing it of snow, and who would be responsible for repaving it when the concrete fails in the future.
Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald that more work needs to be done before the project is complete.
“We still have to discuss this with the one on East State Street and this,” he said.
While the city currently would not plow the path — snow removal, even in the downtown corridor, remains the responsibility of the property owner — city code may currently also place the cost of replacement of the pathway on the property owner.
“The maintenance end of this we still need to look at,” the mayor said, expecting a discussion on a possible code change with the Common Council.
Hastings also said, after another question from a property owner, that existing sidewalks in good condition that line up with the proposed routes would be incorporated into the routes if possible.
The project is funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a capstone of the state’s economic development efforts across the state. The city received the $10 million award in 2017. In 2018, the state approved a dozen projects in the city after months of local planning meetings to select possible projects. Over half of the money from the program was set aside for city government-sponsored infrastructure projects.
However, delays in planning the projects caused the original schedule of projects to slow before the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to grind to a halt — both the East State and West State projects were originally projected to finish in 2019, with South Union Street following in 2021. The city went under contract with the state Department of State in 2019, with an original deadline of June 2024 to have all work completed.
Keri Kerper, the city’s coordinator of community development, noted the state granted an extension to 2025 to give the city time to get the projects completed.