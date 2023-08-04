ANDOVER — Health care for children and elders alike is now available at the new Andover Primary Care facility on Main Street.
The facility is housed in the renovated building that was formerly another vital part of the community: Maier’s Market. The market has been closed for several years following the retirement of the business owner and other economic developments within the village.
Jim Helms, president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new clinic that it was the former owner of the grocery store, Dawn Niedermaier, who first made the suggestion concerning a new facility in Andover. Helms also pointed out that the facility would not have come to fruition without the help of Andover natives and entrepreneurs Dick and Teresa Joyce, who are also renovating an adjacent building.
For the last 50 years Andover has been served by a much smaller medical clinic.
“Dawn Niedermaier let me know a couple of years ago that the building would soon become available,” said Helms, an Andover Central School graduate.
The new facility has been open and taking new patients since June 27, with Dr. Ryan Nightingale and NP Alexis Niedermaier seeing patients.
With seven exam rooms, the Andover Primary Care can accommodate up to 14 patients in its waiting room. There is also a lab on the premises to facilitate routine laboratory tests without the need to travel to Wellsville.
Helms explained that the family practice serves both children and senior citizens. “It runs the entire gamut,” he said explaining that specialists will also routinely make visits to the offices.
The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling (607) 478-8421 and speaking to Bonnie Meyers.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd District, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting.
“This new facility is a beacon of hope for quality health care access to the rural area,” he said. “This center is an important asset to the community.”
Several members of the Jones Memorial Hospital board of directors and officials, Andover Mayor David Truax, as well as members of the Allegany County Legislature, including Chairman Brooke Harris, also attended.
Tours of the facility were conducted and the clinic reopened for regular business Thursday.