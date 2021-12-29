OLEAN — Community Care of Western New York welcomes Melissa Sullivan as its newly named Chief Executive Officer and President and CEO of Total Senior Care.
Sullivan brings more than 17 years of serving the community and experience in the healthcare field.
“We are very excited that Melissa will be joining Community Care of Western New York as our new CEO,” said Carol Mahoney, former CEO and current administrative advisor for the organization. “She has a wealth of experience in the administration and management of health care services.”
Sullivan was most recently Vice President for clinical and support services for Upper Allegheny Health System and Chief Administrative Officer for Bradford Regional Medical Center. In that position, she oversaw BRMC’s Nursing Pavilion, rehabilitation services, environmental and nutrition, portions of imaging services as well as many other outpatient services such as dental, occupational health, the center for wound healing, sleep disorder center and portions of practice management.
“I am certain that our Boards of Directors look forward to her further growth here, and that of the organizations she will lead,” Mahoney added.
Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Administration in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and so excited to join this organization and contribute to its mission of providing quality, compassionate healthcare in our rural region,” she said.
Sullivan is currently on the Board of Directors at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, has previously served as a board trustee for the Village of Franklinville and is a past member of the American College of Healthcare Executive and the Olean Rotary Club.