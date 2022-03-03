Community Blood Bank urges donations at Great Valley event
GREAT VALLEY — Community Blood Bank is rallying people throughout the region to roll up their sleeves in March.
The blood shortage that spans the nation has affected the blood bank for two years now, Joanne Griebel, hospital services coordinator, said. Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven medEvac stations in northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.
“Building a healthy blood supply is always our goal,” Griebel said. “That’s where donors come in. We need you to build up the supply so we can fill up the hospitals.”
All donors will be entered to win one of four $300 gift cards to either Lowes or Home Depot.
A blood drive is set for 4:30 to 8 p.m. March 22 at First Baptist Church of Great Valley. Call (716) 450-0376 to schedule an appointment, which are encouraged to reduce wait times but are not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.