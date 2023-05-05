Community Bank loan operation building addition for 104 new employees

ALLEGANY — Community Bank Systems has begun building an addition to its Loan and Mortgage Operations Center on Route 417 across from the St. Bonaventure University campus.
The 10,800-square-foot addition will provide office space for 104 new employees, according to bank officials.
Contractor Duggan & Duggan of Allegany has already begun increasing the number of parking spaces at the Community Bank facility.
The 25,000-square-foot Community Bank Loan and Mortgage Operations Center opened in May 2015 on the former Castle Restaurant property. There were plans at that time for an addition in the future.
The employees had been working out of the former DEC offices on South Street near Lincoln Park in Olean. There are currently 157 employees at the Loan and Mortgage Operations Center at 3152 Route 417, Allegany.
The Community Bank facilities team said the building is a one-story addition for 104 new employees and parking spaces.
The building should be completed and ready to occupy in the first quarter of 2024.
Community Bank has several area branches across the Southern Tier including Olean, Allegany and Portville.