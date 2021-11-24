OLEAN — In another year full of struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic, local nonprofits and community organizations helping those in need are seeing just as much support and generosity as ever.
This Thanksgiving, those in the greater Olean area are expressing their thanks for all those in the community who have helped make the holiday season a little bit better through fundraising, donating to or volunteering for a cause they believe in.
At the United Way of Cattaraugus County, donations to the organization’s campaign are running on par with last year’s up to this point, said Sue McAuley, executive director. The United Way exceeded its goal of $225,000 in 2020, which shows promise for this year.
“One thing I have to say for the Olean area and Cattaraugus County in general is it’s a very generous community,” she said. “I think we’ll see what happens in terms of COVID and its impact on our donations over time. But people have been incredibly generous this year.”
Although United Way doesn’t work directly with individuals in need, McAuley said several agencies that haven’t worked with United Way before are talking about working with the organization this year.
“Our campaign has changed over the years because we used to be exclusively in the fall,” she explained. “A lot of companies like to do it at different times of the year so we’ve been working with the companies to make sure to do the campaign when it works best for them.”
McAuley said she’s been executive director for about four years and is continually impressed by how generous and thoughtful members of the community are. She said this holiday season is a perfect time to show both gratitude and take the opportunity to volunteer and donate, but she also sees it all year long.
“We especially saw that when we were doing our COVID-19 fund with the Community Foundation and Renodin Foundation, it was just so amazing,” McAuley added. “I think that’s true year-round in this area.”
Speaking of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, communication and fund development coordinator Kirk Windus said things are gearing up for the annual Cattaraugus Gives and Giving Tuesday program Nov. 30.
Last year, CRCF saw $250,000 raised in a 24-hour period, and Windus said he’s hoping to see them exceed that next Tuesday.
“It’s been amazing to see the way the community has supported our area’s nonprofits in a way that’s really meaningful and lasting over the last year especially,” he said. “People are still feeling the pinch, but they’re still giving and making sure our nonprofits have the resources to do what they need to do to help people, which is amazing.”
CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit said the generosity supporting the more than 200 funds CRCF manages has remained steady over the past years. She said people are continuing to see the need in the community for a number of causes, noting the Pink Pumpkin Project, as well as showing steady support for their scholarship funds to help students from the area.
“In general, people are helping causes that are important to them,” she said. “Whether they’re food pantries or libraries, we’re seeing support across the board for a number of different causes, and that includes some new nonprofits.”
Despite some of the hardships from COVID-19, Buchheit said thinks the people of Cattaraugus County continue to have a generous spirit and help those in need. She said it’s rare when someone doesn’t step up and donate when there is a new need in the community.
“We’re definitely thankful for family, friends and colleagues who make our job easier and support the work that we do, and clearly for everybody in the healthcare field that is doing so much and getting stretched so thin,” she added.
The annual Olean Community Dinner will once again be held Thursday, albeit once again as a take-out event only. However, the volunteers from St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches know that providing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in any form will be worth it.
Despite the increased costs and various shortages, the Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen’s, said they still have plenty of food for hundreds of full dinners because they don’t want anybody to go without one.
“We have been blessed by a community of people in Olean who continue to support the community dinner, and we didn’t feel like that couldn’t afford to absorb the additional costs,” she said.
Even though the usual sit-down dinner couldn’t happen last year either, Rossi said many of those who would dine in still came to take their dinners home, and the organizers are expecting the same numbers this year if not a bit more.
“The number of people who utilize it indicates that it obviously is something important and needed in the community, but I also think there are a number of people who are home alone,” she said. “It still feels like Thanksgiving because they’re still getting a meal, still getting somebody to knock and their door and say, ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ and maybe those few moments with somebody helps them feel the spirit of the holiday.”
Rossi said she’s thankful to the people of St. Stephen’s and Bethany Lutheran for all their help in making the dinner possible year after year, reaching out to the community and providing a service and care for those in need in the Olean area.
“I know we have our ups and downs, our great points and things that need improving, but overall I think it’s a wonderful community,” she said. “Anyone who is a part of the Olean and surrounding area should be proud of what we do for each other as a community.”