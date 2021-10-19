BELMONT — ACCORD’s Community Action Angels are gearing up to help families in Allegany County who find themselves in need of holiday assistance.
CAA coordinator Melissa Payne said, with generous support from the community and volunteers, the program assisted 428 children in 2020. Based on demand for other services, ACCORD expects the need will be just as great this year, she said.
There are many holiday assistance programs across the county — a list of holiday gift and food programs is available on ACCORD’s website. Families are asked to apply in their own communities if the community has a program. If families find a program is not available in their community or it does not meet their needs, they are welcome to apply through CAA.
There are two ways to apply:
One option is to go to www.accordcorp.org, click on Services, select Community Action Angels, then follow the link to complete a Holiday Assistance pre-registration form. One form should be submitted per family.
Once submitted, an ACCORD staff will follow up to complete the registration process. Copies of income are required.
The other option is to call the ACCESS Center to complete an application over the phone.
Children age 10 and under will receive gifts. Children 11 to 18 will receive gift cards.
Individuals, teams, committees, programs or businesses interested in assisting with gifts or monetary donations for this year’s program should contact Payne at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1401, for information on how to best support families in need this holiday season.