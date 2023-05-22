Comments on Alle-Catt bald eagle mitigation due Thursday

Alle-Catt Wind Farm opponents are urging area residents to let the New York Public Service Commission know Alle-Catt’s bald eagle mitigation plan that will kill an estimated 41 eagles is not acceptable.
The proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm would consist of 86 wind turbines spread over 25,000 acres in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and southern Wyoming County.
The nearly 600-foot tall turbines (ground to blade tip) would produce 340 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 134,000 homes for a year. They would also produce millions of dollars in lease payments, community benefits and payments in lieu of taxes to towns, schools and counties.
Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, issued a statement Monday asking people to email the commission by Thursday to express their opposition to Alle-Catt’s eagle mitigation plan which consists of a $2 million donation to a Cornell University animal hospital that treats injured birds and raptors.
“It’s stunning that a company that is putting in such a large facility can get away with giving a charitable donation instead of what the law requires, which is replacing the habitat,” Schroder told the Times Herald on Monday.
“It’s a complete sellout of the eagles, especially since New York taxpayers have paid millions over the past several decades to repopulate the bald eagle,” Schroder said. “Alle-Catt has been given a take permit for up to 41 eagles. It’s just outrageous.”
The $2 million donation is also proposed as mitigation for a similar wind farm in Steuben County owned by Invenergy, the parent company of Alle-Catt wind project, where another 41 eagles can be expected to be killed by turbine blades over 30 years.
The company had received several extensions of a deadline for its eagle mitigation plan, which was to consist of eagle habitat improvement and restoration.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is said to have suggested the donation to Cornell’s Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital Bald and Golden Eagle Health and Conservation Program.
The two wind farms would be responsible for the deaths of about 10% of the more than 400 pairs of bald eagles known to inhabit New York state.
“Our entire area is going to be deprived of this wonderful wild resource for a project that can’t even deliver energy to where it is needed: New York City,” Schroder said.
Alle-Catt has asked for a five-year extension of when it wants to start construction because there are no transmission lines available, she added. “Why build it then?”
With wind farms being proposed mostly in rural Upstate New York, Schroder said, “This is going to mean the decimation of the bald eagle population here.”
Alle-Catt Wind Energy has said it will have someone to regularly check for bald eagle collisions with the wind turbines, but Schroder said scavengers will likely get the carcasses before wind farm employees find them.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham of Great Valley, who represents groups opposed to the Alle-Catt project, said he has hired an expert on eagles to provide comments on the Alle-Catt eagle mitigation plan.
Kanren Schneller McDonald, a Hudson Valley biologist, who has previously commented on Alle-Catt’s plans, agrees with Abraham that the mitigation does nothing to improve the eagle population and does nothing to improve the habitat.
“We don’t think this is a net benefit to the species,” Abraham said. “We think the law requires them to do something for the species or the species habitat. This does nothing for that.”
Rescuing eagles into the wild when there is less habitat is “risky,” Abraham said. “They are spending money and get a license to kill eagles. Alle-Catt is getting off the hook from a more expensive plan” to help prevent killing eagles by providing more habitat.
Alle-Catt has proposed safeguards to help prevent bald eagle strikes, a radar called Inteliflight that is designed to detect eagles and shut down area turbines until eagles pass, Abraham noted. “It’s entirely self-policing,” he added.
While an Alle-Catt employee will attempt to locate and count bald eagle carcasses that result from blade strikes, the carcass will either have been removed by scavengers or thrown outside the carcass counting area by turbine blades, he said.
“A net conservation benefit is supposed to be in addition to other efforts,” Abraham said. “Habitat improvement and restoration efforts have been abandoned and replaced with a money payment.”
Abraham also urged area residents to let the PSC know the Alle-Catt eagle mitigation effort is insufficient.
Letters with comments on the eagle mitigation plan should be emailed by Thursday to:
Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, secretary at secretary@dps.ny.gov.