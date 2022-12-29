Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines on Broadway, and Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, made the announcement at the comedy club Thursday. They were joined by Ross Levi, executive director of I LOVE NEW YORK, and Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, as the club prepares for its final shows this weekend.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the club will not renew its lease after 30 years of presenting stand-up comedy and will close its renowned Times Square location at the end of the year.
“Caroline Hirsch has been a vital force for nurturing comedic talent for 40 years now, and Carolines on Broadway has been one of the world’s most important venues for showcasing the art form of stand-up comedy,” Gunderson said. “Comedy material born and polished here went on to be the stuff of specials and albums seen by millions — the most widely known comedy in our cultural consciousness was often born here."
Hirsch said she was proud to have provided a platform for comedic talent who brought laughter to New Yorkers and audiences from around the world in Times Square.
“While our brand will continue to expand in new ways in the coming years, we’re thrilled that the Carolines on Broadway story can be preserved and celebrated at the National Comedy Center for generations to come," she said.
Items that will be preserved by the center include the iconic stage, backdrop bearing the harlequin Carolines logo, showroom curtains, the microphone, signage, “barfly” stools and entry doors.
Carolines began 40 years ago in Chelsea and later moved to the South Street Seaport before calling Times Square home in 1992, playing an integral role in the resurgence of the area. Carolines has showcased the world’s greatest comedic talent through the years, including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Michael Che, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, Tracy Morgan, Jo Koy, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr and Rosie O’Donnell.