OLEAN — The area will get a look at — and listen to — the region’s jazz history next week.
The African American Center for Cultural Development will host the Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Cutco Theatre of Jamestown Community College, 260 N. Union St.
“This is a fundraiser to help the Center and is also a good way to learn about the history of an important part of Black History while enjoying some great jazz,” said Della Moore, executive director of the Center. “The Colored Musicians Club is well known for its history and great music. The center is honored that they are doing this for us.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students with identification.
The club traces its origins to 1918, after members of the Black local of the American Federation of Musicians formed a social club. The club moved to its current home in 1934, with 145 Broadway serving as the club’s space and the union hall.
In 1964, the American Federation of Musicians ordered the separate locals to merge, which went into effect in 1969. However, the club remained as a separate body, with the club receiving historic landmark status in 1979. The club is the only one of its kind in the nation, and focuses on history and preservation of jazz in the Buffalo area.
The club hosts a Sunday night jazz series, various concerts throughout the year, and in July hosts the Queen City Jazz Festival.
For more information on the Club, visit www.thecoloredmusiciansclub.com.
The African American Center for Cultural Development holds events and programs that tell the story of African American history in the Southern Tier. The center hosts discussions and events throughout the year, many at the JCC campus and others at its new headquarters a block away from campus.
The center also offers a walking tour of African American history in Olean, including stations on the Underground Railroad. The Center moved to its current home at 214 N. Barry St. in 2021, and is undergoing renovations.