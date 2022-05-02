JAMESTOWN — The 10th annual College Connections student speech contest was held April 27 in the Scharmann Theatre of the SUNY Jamestown Community College Campus.
Twelve students from schools offering JCC’s public speaking course competed in the event, with prizes awarded to the top three participants.
Sophomore McKenna Schneider and Senior Siena DeAngelo, both from Jamestown High School, took the $100 first and $75 second place prizes respectively. Leila Mele, a senior from Salamanca High School, took the $50 third place award.
Alexis Adam and Cierra Waterman, Falconer Central School; Hannah Eckert and Julianna Grace Main, Frewsburg Central School; Peyton Range, Panama Central School; Madison Cresanti and Elizabeth Kane, Southwestern High School; Haleigh Dellow and Makartnee Mortimer, Westfield Academy & Central School, also participated in the contest.
Fellow English classmates from all participating schools were included in the field trip, and were in the audience to watch the competition and support their school representatives.
The participating classes are taught by Brianne Katilus, Falconer Central School; Lisa Burns, Frewsburg Central School; Barbi Price, Jamestown High School; Helen Keefe, Panama Central School; Anthony DiGennaro, Salamanca High School; Michelle Cresanti, Southwestern High School; Laura Wilson, Westfield Academy & Central School. Jennifer Savidge, Allegany-Limestone Central School, and Cara Abbey, Maple Grove Junior-Senior High School, also brought their public speaking classes to observe the event.
The event was judged by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist; Annie Chartrand, career services coordinator for JCC; and Nelson Garifi, global learning consultant and recently retired JCC employee for more than 40 years. Jade Barber, interim director of high school partnerships and director of College Connections; and Simone Sellstrom, director of media, visual and performing arts, coordinator of communication, and assistant professor, coordinated the event.
Speakers were judged on their eye contact, pace, volume, pitch, content, research, and organization of speech. This year’s topic was “Where can your generation find the best education?” Many of the speeches touched on the importance of real-world experiences and hands-on learning. Contestants were also asked to deliver a one-minute impromptu speech.
“Thinking about the opportunities you have right in your backyard is really important,” Sellstrom said as she concluded the event. “That experiential learning piece is so vital to what JCC does. I’ve taken three groups of students to Italy, Japan, and London. I have taught cooking classes. I have run a social media class where my students — freshmen and sophomores — are running media platforms for local businesses.”
The College Connections program partners with 39 schools in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties, providing high school students the opportunity to take JCC courses and earn college credit.