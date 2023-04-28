This region is in the midst of an unprecedented second public comment period for the Duke Low military operations area, and officials are urging people to reach out to the Maryland Air National Guard with substantive comments and concerns about the project.
This past week, the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania hosted a webinar moderated by Ta Enos, CEO of Pennsylvania Wilds Center, and a coalition of concerned partners who explained the issue, the potential impacts low-flying military jets could have on the PA Wilds and what people can do to be heard.
Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York also could see increased flyovers by military jets in the proposed operations area.
The first presenter was Susan Beck, retired U.S. Air Force colonel who had worked at the Pentagon, who said she’s been serving as an unpaid consultant to members of the coalition. She explained the technical terms used in the Maryland Air National Guard’s plan, including the FAA’s rules that no plane can fly closer than “500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure,” which complicates finding a place where low-altitude training can be done.
“They used to use a Navy airspace that is no longer available to them,” she said. “They are looking to create an airspace that they own.”
The Guard’s plan said other air forces would use the operations area, but that the Maryland 175th Wing is the only user that would fly below 1,000 feet.
“There is no mention of what would happen when the Maryland National Guard transitions to the F-16C sometime before 2029,” Beck said. “The Air Force wants to retire all the A-10s by 2029. They fly low and slow. The Air Force needs aircraft that can fulfill multiple roles and the A-10’s utility is very limited.”
They will transition to using the F-16, and eventually phase those out in favor of the F-35.
“The F-35 is a much more capable aircraft, and much louder as well. That’s something to take into account for cumulative impacts in the future,” Beck said.
Nicole Faraguna, policy director for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, explained her agency, along with elected officials and members of the public, have repeatedly asked the Maryland Air Guard to hold public meetings here to answer questions. “They did decline. It is not a requirement as a part of the environmental assessment process.”
However, she said it is a requirement of the environmental impact statement, which the DCNR has requested as well.
“Once this airspace is established, it will forever exist and it will be controlled by the Maryland Air National Guard,” Faraguna said.
She pointed out that the usage for the low-flying zone would be every other day, some weekends and even nights. The verbiage on the plan says “limited,” but there is no limiting language in the plan that spells out maximum usage. And with the possibility that other agencies could use the Low MOA, “usage would increase over what is proposed here,” Faraguna said.
“To some the PA Wilds is a blank spot on the map,” she said. “To many, it’s home, either permanently or seasonally. It’s wilderness. It’s a destination.”
There are 10 state parks in the footprint of this flight zone, including Cherry Springs, internationally known for its dark skies. Faraguna said night flights could damage that park’s biggest draw. The state’s wild elk herd is in the flight zone, as is Pine Creek Gorge, a popular destination for outdoor recreation.
“DCNR has some concerns regarding the cumulative impacts to the quality of life and the economy of the PA Wilds region,” Faraguna said. “We’ve reinforced our concerns to the Maryland Air National Guard through the process.
“They’ve identified the Duke Low MOA as really the only site being considered. We feel they need to do a much better job looking or identifying potential alternatives.
“We do have concerns these low-level activities are not compatible with the wilderness area and really could inversely impact the resources and wildlife that we protect,” she said. “DCNR alone has invested over $180 million in this region since 2003. The PA Wilds is one of the most heavily invested areas in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a proposal that could have a very long-lasting impact on this region,” she added. “Your voice, asking questions, is really your opportunity to make sure the Maryland Air National Guard is doing due diligence.”
Enos made some comments as well, talking about the PA Wilds and the 20 years spent building the regional strategy to market the area for its public lands, wilderness and untouched beauty.
“We have put a lot of investment in this strategy and it’s on us to request that more due diligence is done and more mitigation strategies are done. We have asked for public meetings; they have not happened,” Enos said. “We are really encouraging folks to learn more about what is being proposed. If you have concerns, make sure your voice is heard with substantive comments. We really want to encourage our communities to have their voices heard.”
Carolyn Newhouse, executive director of Bradford Area Alliance and economic development consultant, spoke about the impact on the region’s economy.
“Outdoor recreation is one of our primary attractions in getting people to come here and stay here,” she said. “If it’s approved it really puts our quality of life at risk.”
It puts another obstacle in the way of the region’s success, she said.
Newhouse encouraged people to go to the Duke Low MOA website at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ or to public libraries in the region where copies of the draft final Environmental Assessment are available.
For anyone wanting to make substantive comments to the Maryland Air National Guard, written comments may be submitted to the following email address: ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil