ALBANY — A coalition of medical marijuana license holders and recreational market hopefuls have filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court seeking to force New York's Office of Cannabis Management to open the retail licensing process "for all applicants immediately."

The slow rollout of licensing for entrepreneurs beyond those with a documented marijuana conviction in their family has angered small business owners who thought they would have an earlier shot at one of the state's first retail sales licenses, including those defined under the law as "social equity" applicants. It has also frustrated large companies that entered the market early but are still permitted to sell only to certified medical patients.

