ALBANY (TNS) — A coalition of advocacy groups and labor organizations representing hundreds of thousands of “essential” workers across New York have called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reinstate a mandate requiring masks to be worn in businesses.
In a letter sent to Cuomo and the state Department of Health, the groups urged the governor “to revisit the decision to allow New Yorkers to be in public indoor spaces without masks.”
The governor, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and similar loosening of rules in other states, has been directing businesses to increase their capacity and loosened the requirements for vaccinated individuals to wear masks. Earlier this week, the administration reversed course on a directive issued last week that would have required children aged 2 to 5 to wear masks in child care and camp settings this summer.
Republicans and many others have urged the governor to reopen the economy faster and remove the safeguards he put in place last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are some who would like the public to be required to continue wearing masks in public spaces.
”We are a coalition of labor unions, legal service providers, immigrant rights groups, community organizations, and worker advocacy groups who campaigned for the NY HERO Act to codify worker protections into law to ensure that all workers were safe on the job and that common sense workplace safety standards would be enforced,” the coalition of more than 25 organizations wrote in the letter to the governor. “Unfortunately with the decision last week to remove the indoor mask mandate, workers are once again put in the untenable position of choosing between going to work and staying safe. Already our members are telling us that employers are saying they no longer have to provide masks.”
The group said they are “forced” to interact with customers who are not wearing masks but it’s unclear whether that person has received a vaccination for COVID-19; they noted less than half of the state’s population has been vaccinated.
The groups that signed the letter include: ALIGN NY, Citizen Action of New York, Food Chain Workers Alliance, Legal Aid Society of New York, National Day Laborers Organizing Network, New York Immigration Coalition New York Civil Liberties Union, United Auto Workers Region 9A, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 2013 and the Western New York Council on Occupational Safety and Health.