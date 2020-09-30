CUBA — Cuba Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donation registrations through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
The hospital earned recognition for conducting awareness and registry activities.
“I’m proud that our hospital has received this recognition to promote vital organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Norma Kerling, chief executive officer of CMH.
Cuba Memorial worked with ConnectLife on outreach efforts. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visitwww.organdonor.gov/hospitals or visit www.ConnectLife.org to sign up as a donor to