WELLSVILLE — From applications to resolutions, everything was on the table at the village board meeting Monday night.
The meeting followed a public hearing on parking regulations for motor vehicles.
Few changes were made in what has been done in the past, according to Mayor Randy Shayler and Police Chief Tim O’Grady. The hearing was prompted by a clerical error in the original document and not by recent problems concerning the municipal parking lot behind the Rockwell building, which has come under new ownership. That was not discussed, nor the barriers installed by the new owner to prevent previous free parking there.
The only change in parking regulation is in Section 10, Part 2, which states, “Parking of a trailer of any type that is not hitched to a motor vehicle is hereby prohibited on any highway within the village between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. and on any highway within the village if unregistered." The law passed unanimously.
Parking across the street from the high school was also discussed. It was noted that the school district’s lease on the property that was once the site of the Water and Light Plant had expired in 1997. The board voted to extend the lease and referred the document to the village attorney for accurate wording.
The board approved a resolution for a new event, a joint venture by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion and the Elks and Moose clubs on the Club Crawl. The event will take place starting at noon May 20 when registered participants will travel from club to club for drink and food, ending at the Moose Club, where there will be music and food trucks.
The $30 per ticket cost includes a $10 food voucher and may be purchased at any of the clubs.
According to the resolution, the village's "open container" law will be suspended for those participating in the event.
The board also approved and endorsed the application for Architectural Rescue LLC for a grant under Title Nine of the Environmental Protection Act of 1993 for a project known as "Window Restoration and Weatherization" at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center. Architectural Rescue is applying to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for a grant to restore and historically preserve the windows at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center owned by Andy Glanzman.
Glazman said this is the last step in a two-year application process leading up to the restoration. The resolution approval will be forwarded to the state.
The meeting ended after the board’s approval for advertising and posting the position of wastewater treatment plant operator trainee, to begin on or after June 1.
Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold said the position requires only a high school diploma because the applicant will be trained by the village. No experience is necessary.