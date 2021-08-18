BRADFORD, Pa. — Over the past few weeks, Rhonda Monroe has been cleaning and painting the Cline Oil Jack and well at McDonald’s Restaurant in downtown Bradford in honor of the Derrick Days celebration at Penn Brad Oil Museum on Sept. 18.
The event will not only celebrate the 150th anniversary for the Bradford Oil Field, but also the 50th anniversary for the Penn Brad Museum.
Monroe and Mark Cline of Cline Oil said the oil jack, located next to the drive-through at McDonald’s, is said to be the oldest working oil well in the area.
According to history provided by family member Joyce Cline, “Cline Oil No. 1 was drilled in the late 1870s on the same spot by Thomas Bradley. All early records of the well’s drilling and completion have been lost or destroyed. However, more than likely it was drilled with a standard rig that was built on the spot and was prepared for production by ‘shooting’ the well with nitroglycerine.”
The historical account states that the oil rights were passed from Bradley to W.E. Detlor and Charles Spreter in 1889, to J.A. Fitzgibbon, date unknown, to A.W. Klingler in 1936 and to Milo G Cline in 1938. The well was finally passed on in 1946 to the late owner, Willard M Cline, who had actually pumped and maintained the well since 1937. His son, Mark Cline, said he continues to operate the electric-powered pumping jack unit at night, which was originally powered by steam and later by a gas engine powered by natural gas.
Cline said he was inspired to have the oil jack painted when he saw an oil well in Lewis Run painted red, white and blue.
“I just thought ‘Boy, that would be really nice to do back there’” in Bradford, he recalled.
“And it’s a show of patriotism.”
In providing more history on the oil jack, Joyce Cline said that in 1946 the well was “land-locked” by the General Garage and showroom, Still’s Funeral Home and garage, the Boylston Street Garage and the Holley Hotel.
“Access to the well for servicing and maintenance was through an alley off of Main Street, between the General Garage showroom and a cigar shop,” she wrote. “The ‘General Garage Well,’ as it was referred to for many years, can be seen in all early drawings and maps of downtown Bradford. It was the only oil well known to have been drilled on the block bounded by Main, Davis, Boylston and Kennedy streets.”
She wrote that by the early 1970s, the adjoining buildings had all succumbed to ‘urban renewal’ and the land became a city parking lot.
“During this period, the Clines blocked several attempts by the city to condemn the well and force it to be plugged,” she continued. McDonald’s then expressed interest in incorporating the well into its plan to build on the site. It thus became the first and only McDonald’s Restaurant known to have a working oil well within its drive-through.”
Mark Cline said that now, after producing for close to 150 years, the well can still yield three-quarters of a barrel of Pennsylvania Grade Crude Oil per evening from the Bradford Third sand. At one point in its history, the well also supplied natural gas to heat the former Still Funeral Home garage.
The historical account concluded that “Cline Oil No.1, or the ‘McDonald’s Well,’ is one of the most popular tourist attractions in downtown Bradford and probably the most visited and photographed well north of Titusville’s historic Drake Well.”
Mark Cline agreed, adding, “We were down there painting and a guy from St. Louis stopped and he probably spent 25 minutes asking questions and was very interested … whenever I’m done there somebody stops.”
Stephanie Kelley, manager at McDonald’s, said the oil jack is a big attraction at the restaurant.
“The tour buses stop here so people can visit it, as well,” Kelley shared, noting people also hide items near the well for geocaching activities.
On a final note, Cline said he has taken state legislators to the well to show them that “we can co-exist anywhere we’re at.”
Derrick Days activities will kick-off at Cline Oil Well at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 with a stilt walker near the well. Derrick Days officially starts at 9 a.m., with the Allegheny Harmonizers performing the Star Spangled Banner at 10 a.m., dedication of the new mural by Bradford Mayor James McDonald at 11 a.m. and a bit dressing dedication at 1 p.m. led by Tom Miller.
Additionally, the oil well shot will take place at 3 p.m. at Colgrove Hill behind Bradford Area High School. The Bradford Club will hold an open house from 4 to 9 p.m. where individuals can browse historic photos of the Bradford Oil Field history.