A State & Union article published on page A-1 Thursday regarding the Olean VFW Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday should have stated there will be three Boy Scout Troops at the event led by Troopmasters Jeff Hellier of Troop 619, Jason Ours of Troop 617 and Barbara Hewitt of Troop 621. Tim Quattrone is an organizer of the event which is open to the public.

