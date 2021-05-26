The Biden administration is looking to create a special dispute panel to deal with what they and New York dairy farmers contend is Canada’s unfair import quotas, which have long been a sore point in trade relations.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s complaint contends that that Canada is improperly applying tariffs and quotas on 14 dairy products, including milk, cream, cheese and yogurt.
”Launching the first panel request under the agreement will ensure our dairy industry and its workers can seize new opportunities under the USMCA to market and sell U.S. products to Canadian consumers,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in announcing the request on Tuesday.
The USMCA is the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, put in place during the Trump administration. It replaced the previous North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA, which was signed during the Clinton administration. The USMCA went into effect in July 2020. It was supposed to allow more access for U.S. dairy farmers to export their products to Canada.
A dispute panel would likely issue a report in November.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., hailed the request to move forward with a dispute panel.
”Our hard-working dairy farmers have been squeezed by the double whammy of the COVID crisis and by Canada’s failure to provide U.S. dairy producers with fair market access, as agreed to under USMCA,” he said.
”This is a necessary step to ensuing that the Upstate New York dairy industry fully benefits from the USMCA provisions intended to expand market access opportunities. We must continue to hold Canada accountable and ensure fair and equal trading practices to help New York’s dairy farmers milk profits that will help them recover from the huge losses during the pandemic.”
Additionally, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., held a web-based press conference calling for more U.S. Department of Agriculture grants for New York dairy farmers who were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dairy producers were hit doubly hard, said Gillibrand, as schools and restaurants closed during the pandemic. “Unlike other farms, dairy farms can’t stop production,” she said.
In addition to the quotas into Canada, she said the pandemic has also disrupted commerce across the border.