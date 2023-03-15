John Crawford

Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, listens during Tuesday’s council meeting in the Olean Municipal Building.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Eight years after construction finished, the final bill for Walkable Olean Phase 1 is to be paid.

The Common Council unanimously authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a settlement agreement and release to pay $175,000 to Concrete Applied Technologies, also known as Catco, for the final unpaid bill on the $10 million 2014-16 Walkable Olean Phase I reconstruction of North Union Street. Originally bid at around $8 million, change orders and a $1.02 million court judgment in favor of Catco brought the total almost 25% over budget.

