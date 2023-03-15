OLEAN — Eight years after construction finished, the final bill for Walkable Olean Phase 1 is to be paid.
The Common Council unanimously authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a settlement agreement and release to pay $175,000 to Concrete Applied Technologies, also known as Catco, for the final unpaid bill on the $10 million 2014-16 Walkable Olean Phase I reconstruction of North Union Street. Originally bid at around $8 million, change orders and a $1.02 million court judgment in favor of Catco brought the total almost 25% over budget.
“This can finally turn the page on the Catco issues,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
According to the resolution, fund transfers to cover the payment are sourced from reserves — $87,500 from the city’s general fund balance; and $43,750 from each the water and sewer fund balances. No borrowing or funds from the current or future city budgets are to be used for the expense. That is in contrast to funding the legal judgment, which was funded by a $500,000, five-year municipal bond plus fund balances.
The lawsuit, which ended in a judgment in the contractor’s favor in April 2018, originally sought almost $1 million from an unpaid bill. The bill covered work between November 2016 and March 2017, and was sent to the city in April 2017. During the lawsuit, Catco also contended another $285,000 was due for work done after March 2017, but no lawsuit was filed and city officials contended the engineering firm overseeing the project did not sign off on it due to concerns over double-billing.
Eventually, Aiello said Tuesday, the settlement approved now covers the balance owed.
“It was a long period of silence,” Aiello said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic complicated both sides of the negotiation, but the city did not accrue interest under the settlement agreement. “This is it — it’s done.”
The ribbon on the project was cut Oct. 21, 2016, closing out two years of downtown construction and complaints over changes from a four-lane street with stop lights to a two-lane street with roundabouts. Of the costs, $6.5 million was covered by a federal grant.
Crawford, the only member of the Common Council who was on board during the construction and legal issues afterward, said it was time “to finally turn the page on this and look at North Union Street as the victory it is” for downtown redevelopment.
“This is the second and last (bill) associated with the work on North Union Street,” Crawford said, knocking on the wood of the table to ward off bad luck.
The cost — and the lessons from it — was not ignored by aldermen, with efforts made in 2018 and 2019 to improve controls over such overruns.
“It’s these sort of mistakes — they’re expensive to learn from,” Crawford said, noting new policies include the creation of an audit and compliance committee, a requirement to inform the committee regularly of potential liability, requiring more approvals for high-cost change orders to capital projects, and a 15% floor on general fund balance to ensure enough cash is on hand if payments are necessary due to overruns.
The mayor’s proposed 2023-24 budget includes funds to hire a third city engineer, who department officials told the Common Council last week would be responsible for supervising capital projects and limiting the kind of cost overruns seen in the North Union Street project.