OLEAN — City officials are looking for help engineering a repair to the city’s flood control system and a sewer line collapse in the Boardmanville neighborhood.
The city Department of Public Works has issued a request for proposals for design work to replace a collapsed line under the flood control levee on Olean Creek near the Olean Times Herald office, which created a 15-foot hole in the levee late last winter.
According to the request for proposal, the state Department of Public Works constructed a 15-inch corrugated-pipe sewer line during levee construction in 1951 aiming to improve the flood control system after the Flood of 1942. The line failed over the winter, and later a 10-foot section of the line collapsed and created a hole in the creek side of the levee.
City officials worked with the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers to stabilize the hole, temporarily filling it. Currently, a temporary automatic pump runs to bypass the collapse as necessary, and bid documents indicate that will continue until the line is replaced.
As outlined in the RFP, work will include excavating the collapsed line, replacement and reconstruction of the levee. After the repair is done, city officials previously reported the section of line which runs under Olean Creek should be relined in a similar fashion to the main sewer feeder line along the north bank of the Allegheny River.
Brad Camp, superintendent of water and sewer for the city, said he expects to have a design firm in place in July with the work not expected to take a long time. He said he expects repair work to begin later this summer and finish in the fall.
Camp said he is still unsure of the cost associated with the repairs, and support from the state or federal level would be appreciated.
“So far everything has been on the city,” he said. “I’d hope we would be eligible for some financial assistance at a minimum.”