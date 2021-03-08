OLEAN — Social workers to help police, a civilian review board and other suggestions have been drawn up to help improve the Olean Police Department.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative has completed its plan to comply with a state executive order reviewing the department.
“I strongly urge all business owners and residents of the City of Olean to review and give comment on the Collaborative Plan,” Aiello said. “The Committee has worked very hard to complete and present the plan. Community participation and feedback is a necessary component of this process; we welcome and look forward to the contributions of Olean’s residents.”
A 15-point plan was presented in the document. After a review and discussion the following recommendations were made by the committee:
• The council should consider a shared services agreement with Cattaraugus County to have a social worker available for the department when necessary on certain types of calls, such as a mental health crisis or homelessness.
• Making the school resource officer post as integral to community policing, the city should investigate the option of a second SRO position with the Olean City School District.
• Common Council should explore property tax incentives for officers living in Olean and a sponsorship program to the police academy.
• The city department should pursue accreditation through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
• The city should re-establish the Community Policing Program.
• Make the public more aware of the community involvement of the police department.
• Consider an explorer’s program for children interested in learning about policing, as well as a civilian academy.
• Create a Civilian Review Board.
• Police should continue to receive Defensive Tactics Training, and that a Cultural Awareness Program be initiated.
The committee noted that the OPD was proactive and had banned chokeholds prior to the passing of the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act. The committee recommended that the policy be updated to ensure that the definition of chokeholds include both the obstruction of air to the lungs and of blood circulation to the brain.
Another recommendation is that a physical fitness program and testing for police officers should be initiated.
Noting the stresses on police officers, confidential programs and help for officers should be provided by the city. In addition, officers who go above and beyond be honored publicly.
The committee supported and commended the department’s practice of limiting consecutive shifts and it supports the upgrades to the city’s website as recommended by the Equity and Inclusion Committee.
On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 requiring each local government in New York state to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1. The order came in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ensuing national outcry against police brutality and racial injustice.
Under the order, the plan requires police agencies to engage with the public and stakeholders looking at the strategies, policies and procedures of each agency. The order also carried a threat against noncompliance — it authorizes the state’s Director of the Division of the Budget to withhold aid from municipalities that do not adopt a plan by the deadline.
Following problems getting commitments from potential members, as well as waiting for guidance on topics, logistics and other areas from the state and the New York State Conference of Mayors, the committee first met in December.
Members include the mayor, JR Bennion, Cattaraugus County Public Defender Daryll Bloom, Barry Broughton, Greg Carey, Mickey George, Rev. Tyrone Hall, Ty Malone, city police School Resource Officer Dan McGraw, Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder, Della Moore, Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore, Darren Padgett Jr., Police Chief Ron Richardson, county District Attorney Lori Rieman, Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., Rev. Kim Rossi, Paul Sungenis, county Department of Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins, Kenneth Wright and Karen Young.
A previous member, then-Alderman Kevin Dougherty, left the committee after stepping down from the Common Council on Jan. 31.
The meetings were not publicly advertised and non-member access was not allowed. However, recordings of the meetings were typically posted online the following day.
Municipalities across the state must create a similar plan, but have done so at different speeds. The city of Salamanca submitted its plan in December — resulting in praise from Cuomo in his State of the State Address as the first municipality in the state to do so. Others, such as the Allegany County Board of Legislators, did not form a committee until January for the county sheriff’s office.
The plan will be available on the city’s website at www.cityofolean.org. Comments will be accepted through March 17. All comments should be mailed to Mayor William J. Aiello, 101 E. State St., Olean, N.Y., 14760, or emailed to waiello@cityofolean.org. All residents sending comments should give their name and address.
In addition, community members can make comments during Police Reform and Reinvention Committee meetings via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Zoom link will be available on the city’s website prior to the meetings.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)