OLEAN — City officials are now eyeing replacing — rather than augmenting — the War Veterans Park pool with a splash pad.
The Common Council directed engineers to explore replacing the pool, connected to the William O. Smith Recreation Center complex, with a proposed $1.5 million water splash park originally planned for just south of the pool site.
After meeting with engineering and vendor representatives, Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, told the council’s strategic planning committee Tuesday that the area next to the pool would cost more to develop than filling in the pool and erecting on that site.
Initially, the project was planned for the area just south of the existing L-shaped pool, using the pool as a landing area for water slides. However, Crawford noted that the area sits at a lower elevation than the pool and would need to be filled in to bring it up to the same level as the pool.
A new pump building would also be needed in the larger complex, while the existing space inside the rec center could be used for the equipment needed to run the splash park. In addition, using the pool area would not require an increase in footprint in the park, he added, while still allowing for further additions if warranted.
“For us to still stay with the dollar amount we’ve set aside, they can stretch that a lot further,” he said. “I think it makes a better plan going forward.
Crawford added that the city would save between $38,000 and $39,000 a year on operating costs due to chemicals and lifeguard expenses.
In March, officials set aside $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the city, with another allotment expected in July of the same amount from the city’s second ARPA allocation. The remaining funds, Crawford said, will be borrowed and paid back using revenue from ticket sales and rentals at the site over the next 15 years.
UNDER THE PROPOSAL, the site would be of similar scope and cost to one in West Bloomfield, Mich., which features more than 50 play features, four water slides — some of which would end in the existing pool — and a 55-gallon dump bucket. In addition, new fencing and security cameras are planned, and LED lighting that would allow evening use is being considered.
Officials also noted the lack of use at the pool in recent years.
Over the past five swimming seasons, the pool has been open for just two. In 2017, as part of a multimillion dollar project at the rec center, the pool was renovated, shallowing the deep end and eliminating the diving board. 2020 saw the pool closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and serious restrictions on capacity. In 2021, the pool was closed due to a shortage of lifeguards. City Youth and Recreation officials report the pool requires four lifeguards at any one time — three for the L-shaped pool and one for the small wading pool.
Mayor Bill Aiello endorsed the plan.
“From a financial standpoint, it’s the way to go,” Aiello said, but noted he was torn over losing the ability to teach children to swim at the pool. However, he noted the city schools and the YMCA have pools and swim classes.