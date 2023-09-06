OLEAN — The city’s property inspection team needs new codes to better keep the city clean, officials told aldermen on Tuesday.
The Olean Common Council’s committee of the whole heard from the city’s code enforcement office on ways to improve property maintenance compliance across the city.
“There are some gaps,” Fire Chief Eric Maurouad said, adding a recent hearing led to the codes office taking a deep dive into existing code to see where it can be improved.
Code Enforcement Officer Ryan Reed said the focus is on improving property maintenance, with a focus on solid waste garbage and general rubbish.
“Basically, it gives us more authority to clean it up … and lien the tax bill,” Reed said.
Currently, the city code is vague on the city’s authority, but the state allows municipalities to perform such actions and issue property liens for cleanup costs.
The new law will also change some definitions, such as defining second-hand property to allow for the city to issue orders to remedy and, if necessary, hire contractors to clean up sites.
“We made this as restrictive as we possibly can,” Reed said, adding it is up to the council and city attorney to go from there.
Capt. Dave Bauer, the head of the codes office, also noted future proposals for changes will come from his office on vacant property maintenance, vehicles and an overhaul of the city’s rental registration law, using a law from the city of Elmira as a base.
Several aldermen agreed that changes are welcome to increase enforcement.
“I don’t think there’s an alderman up here not in favor of tightening up these codes, to give you more teeth,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, asking the city attorney’s office to review the proposals to make sure they are in accordance with the law.
J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, said he did not agree with a section of the new code that relies on the interpretation of a neighbor issuing a complaint.
“If you get two neighbors feuding, their definitions might be different than mine,” Bennion said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen heard from Jon Chaffee, the region’s Reality Check coordinator, on changing the language related to smoking bans in city parks to include cannabis usage.
Reality Check, a statewide program for teenagers focusing on tobacco control, aided the city with signs when a ban on nicotine use was put in place in city parks in November 2019. Before that time, smoking was prohibited from playground areas only.
While the state law allowing legalizing cannabis made smoking cannabinoids illegal in public areas where smoking tobacco is illegal, Chaffee noted “the state law didn’t cover vaping,” allowing for cannabis vaping when tobacco vaping is illegal.
The change in signs should cover all cannabinoids, Chaffee said.
“When you look at cannabis, it covers a wide variety of things,” he said, such as the individual chemicals derived from cannabis like THC and CBD.
“We need to do something to protect our young lungs,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “We already have ‘no smoking’ and ‘no vaping’. We want to add ‘no cannabis’ to the signs.’”