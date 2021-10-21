OLEAN — With more than 4,000 trees in city parks and along the streets, Olean officials updated the public on how they plan to manage them moving forward.
On Wednesday, a short Zoom conference was held with city officials and representatives from an outside consultant and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Lori Brockelbank of Davey Resource Group has been working with the city for six months thanks to a $38,000 DEC tree management grant.
“We did the full tree inventory and now we’ve developed a planting plan, and a management plan,” she said.
The inventory reviewed 5,357 sites, most on streets. More than 800 tree sites in parks and 2,200 along streets were inventoried, as well as around 1,000 planting sites and more than 100 stump sites. All told, 4,212 trees were inventoried.
The inventory was the first accounting of city trees since the city’s first effort for a forestry program in 1986. At least 200 of those were planted between the two surveys.
“$8.39 million would be the cost of replacing all those trees,” she said, adding the city receives almost $19,000 a year in benefits from the trees, including pollution removal, avoiding runoff into the city’s sewer system and carbon sequestration. Those benefits do not include higher property values, improved quality of life and other factors.
However, a lack of biodiversity in city trees is concerning.
“The city of Olean had over 40% maple trees,” Brockelbank said, noting that a good level would be about 20%.
The reason, she said, is diversity is a good bastion against invasive species and disease.
Much like the elm trees virtually eradicated by Dutch elm disease in the 20th century — leaving city streets nearly bare across much of the Northeast — maple trees are also at risk.
“It could wipe out that entire population,” she said, noting devastation from pests could lead to millions of dollars in removal and replacement costs.
One such pest is already found in the state. Maples are at risk of Asian longhorned beetle infestations, which infect maples and other hardwoods. In New York, the beetle was first detected in 1996 in Norway maple trees in Brooklyn, believed to have come to the U.S. from China in wooden packing material. While some infestations in New York City and Long Island have been eradicated, others are still ongoing, the DEC reports.
The city also has a large number of mature trees, Brockelbank said, with 32 needing removal in the next year as they pose a danger to people and property.
“There are a lot of over-mature trees... in the next 10, 20, 30 years, a lot of those are going to start to age out and start to decline,” Brockelbank said.
The vast majority of trees are in at least good condition, however, and she recommended 602 prunings and 36 stump removals a year on a seven-year cycle moving forward. Almost 500 other tree removals should also occur in the near future, but those are trees which pose lower risks to the community.
There will be costs associated with the new program, she cautioned.
“The city doesn’t have to shoulder the program alone,” she said, with DEC and other grants available for maintenance and plantings.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Renewal, said this was the second of three meetings on the project, with the final meeting to be a presentation to the Common Council for implementation and funding.
“Investing in the community forest benefits everyone — not just the privileged,” she said, adding the project serves social justice goals, as well.