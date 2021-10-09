OLEAN — While traditional trick-or-treating will be back on the calendar this year in the city of Olean, officials will offer an alternative Halloween event again for families.
The city, in conjunction with its fire and police departments and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, which is Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. City police and firefighters, Common Council members and Mayor William Aiello, among other volunteers, will hand out treats to vehicles on South Street beside Lincoln Park.
“Nearly 2,000 pieces of candy were distributed by this same group last year,” Aiello said, adding, “those attending the event are asked to remain in their vehicles. However, we will also have a limited supply of treats for those coming to the park on foot.”
Those not in a vehicle are asked to enter Lincoln Park on sidewalks to the park pavilion.
Vehicles should approach the drive thru by going north on South Union Street. Volunteers will be directing those vehicles to enter South Street on its west end and utilize two lines of traffic.
Admission is free but donations before the event will be gratefully accepted.
“Through the city departments and the Chamber’s corporate sponsors and some local individuals/organizations, all the candy was able to be purchased in 2020,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, Chamber COO.
Anyone wanting to donate to the event are asked to purchase the items locally and then drop off the candy to the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., by Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“As always, safety is our top priority so we ask that you remain in your car at all times,” Kris Shewairy, Youth & Recreation director for the city. “The city will also limit parking on South Street that day to enable two lines of cars to come through to eliminate wait times and traffic up on South Union Street.”
Normal trick or treating hours for the city of Olean will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
For more information, call the city at (716) 376-5698 or Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.