OLEAN — The director of the Olean Public Works Department outlined plans to Common Council members Tuesday to expand the Walkable Olean gardens to East State Street this year.
Last year, the Olean Beautification Committee planted 237 new shrubs and 1,000 perennials along the North Union Street and Main Street corridors, Robert Thompson said.
Current plans are to expand the Walkable Olean gardens to South Union Street in 2024 and West State Street in 2025, Thompson added.
While the gardens drew much public praise — especially the one in the median on North Union Street, by the third year some of the plants spread and grew rapidly — some as high as 6 feet.
This, Thompson said, obstructed the line of sight between pedestrians and drivers. “The gardens had become an embarrassing distraction and a liability.”
In 2017, Mayor Bill Aiello appointed the Olean Beautification Committee which recommended removing some of the larger flowering plants in the median, the gardens on the sides of the street and the roundabouts.
Eight members on the committee were recognized by Thompson at Tuesday night’s meeting. Two of the volunteers oversee five gardens along a city block and several others have taken on maintenance of more than one garden, Thompson said.
More volunteers are needed to help maintain the gardens. Interested persons may call the mayor’s office at 376-5615.
The goal of the Olean Beutification Committee is that the gardens “will become a destination point,” Thompson said. “We want to create gardens with year-round beauty which will attract visitors, create calm and be an integral part of a vibrant downtown.”
The committee issued several recommendations, but recognizes the difficulty in maintaining the gardens — even as they increase in number. The recommendations include:
• Create a new division in Public Works — Grounds and Landscape, with two positions.
• A supervisor with knowledge of gardening techniques and horticulture, who will be a full-time member of the Beautification Committee.
• A full-time assistant with knowledge of gardening.
Thompson said the beautiful gardens could be the critical factor in helping someone or some business decide to relocate.
City Public Works divisions also pitch in to help with moving containers of flowers, transporting mulch and watering the flowers frequently.
Thompson also recognized Andrea Certo, an employee hired by the city to oversee the gardens. “Andrea is out there is all types of weather,” he said. “His help has proved invaluable.”
Councilwoman Sonja McCall, D-Ward 4, commented that the gardens looked “fantastic” and “absolutely stunning.”
Councilman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, congratulated the committee and said the city “looked beautiful this past year.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, agreed, saying, “I don’t think that downtown has looked better” since the gardens were first planted.
Water and Sewer Superintendent Brad Camp briefed the councilmen on talks with Great Lakes Cheese Co. to take some wastewater from the plant now under construction in Franklinville for treatment at the city wastewater treatment plant.
Concerned over the use of heavy trucks on city streets, a plan has been devised to have the 6,000-gallon tanker trucks park at the park and ride lot off Buffalo Street where the wastewater would be introduced into the city sewer system and flow via gravity to the plant on Henley Street.
The city will run a few tests of the briny wastewater to determine how it will affect the treatment process, Camp said.
Cattaraugus County currently disposes of leachate from the former Farwell landfill in Ischua at the city treatment plant, paying 5 cents a gallon.