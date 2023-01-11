North Union Street floral border

Vibrant red and yellow flowers form part of the border between northbound and southbound lanes on North Union Street in July 2021.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The director of the Olean Public Works Department outlined plans to Common Council members Tuesday to expand the Walkable Olean gardens to East State Street this year.

Last year, the Olean Beautification Committee planted 237 new shrubs and 1,000 perennials along the North Union Street and Main Street corridors, Robert Thompson said.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social