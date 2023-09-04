FRIENDSHIP — Many churches in Allegany County and neighboring upper Potter County, Pa. are gearing up to participate in a national Back to Church Weekend observance.
Signs are up at each of the five churches of Friendship, the largest observance per population of Upstate counties.
The Sept. 16-17 weekend is designed to encourage congregants to return to church after summer vacations and those who aren’t affiliated with a church to check one out.
Three Friendship churches already have scheduled special welcoming activities during the Back to Church Weekend:
• The United Church of Friendship, meeting at The Carter House Ministry Center at 37 E. Main St., will host a dish-to-pass meal following its 11 a.m. Sunday morning service.
• Bible Baptist Church at 43 W. Main St. will provide sweet rolls and beverages, starting at 10 a.m., prior to a devotional time and its 11 a.m. service.
• Followers of the Way-Nile Community Church, at 4094 Route 275, will host a time of light refreshments following its 11 a.m. Saturday service.
• The Church of God in Christ-Mission Agape, at 77 W. Main St., also is observing the weekend, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by its worship service at 11 a.m.
• The First United Methodist Church holds weekly services at 9 a.m.
Additional participating county churches include Almond Community Church, 11 Main St.; United Methodist Church of Cuba, 49 E. Main St.; and in Wellsville, Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3469 Route 417 East; Crosstown Alliance, 450 N. Highland Ave.; First Trinity Lutheran Church, 470 N. Main St.; Riverside Assembly of God, 3218 Riverside Drive; The Salvation Army, 25 E. Pearl St.; and Wellsville Full Gospel Church, 2221 Hanover Hill Road.
Three churches in Upper Potter County also are participating, including the First Baptist Church, 120 W. Academy St. and the Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle, 1127 Route 44, both in Shinglehouse, and the Harrison Valley Alliance Church at 217 E. Main St.