Charles M. “Chuck” Ward, who helped build the Olean Times Herald into one of the best newspapers in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Monday. He was 84.
A Buffalo native and former U.S. Marine, Ward worked at the Wellsville Daily Reporter before coming to the Olean Times Herald sports department in 1969.
He moved to the newsroom, reporting on Olean-area news — including Olean City Schools — in 1973. The next year he became news editor. In 1976, he became managing editor, succeeding the late Gilbert Stinger.
It was as managing editor that Ward and the Fitzpatrick family, owners of the Olean Times Herald at the time, expanded daily news and sports coverage in five counties — Cattaraugus and Allegany in New York and McKean, Potter and Cameron counties in Pennsylvania. Bureaus in Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., were also expanded.
Ward hired many young reporters over the years he ran the newsroom. Most of them learned from him and branched out over the years to other newspapers and other professions — all the better for their time at the Times Herald under Ward.
News of Ward’s death at a Westfield nursing home in Chautauqua County on Monday spread to his former staffers via texts and social media.
Former Times Herald reporters and editors expressed how Ward impacted their careers — and their lives.
“Chuck Ward epitomized why so many of us love what he called ‘our business,’” said Bob McCarthy of the Buffalo News, who covered Cattaraugus County at the Times Herald from 1976 to 1982. “He taught us that getting a good story for our readers means everything, and that telling it well means even more.
“A man’s man, a journalist’s journalist and a friend’s friend,” McCarthy said. “So many of those he mentored over the years owe him much.”
Another former Times Herald reporter under Ward who later became managing editor, Pat Vecchio, said, “During his tenure as editor and later as publisher, the Times Herald was, essentially, Chuck. The paper would have been an entirely different — and lesser — newspaper without him at the helm. With Chuck, there was no such thing as ‘good enough.’”
Mike Vaccaro, an intern from St. Bonaventure University who worked in both the news and sports under Ward, is now a sports columnist for the New York Post.
“He was a good man,” Vaccaro wrote of Ward. “He was larger than life. He is also the one I give singular credit for allowing me to have this career. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of mentors — (sports editor and columnist) Chuck Pollock at the top of the list — but without Chuck Ward I’m not sure any of what happened after is even possible.”
Vaccaro recalled his difficulty finding an internship after his junior year at St. Bonaventure. Two patrons got involved and recommended the college student to Ward.
Ward told Vaccaro, “I’ll pay you $5 an hour and let you write a story every day this summer. It ain’t New York City and it ain’t the Chicago Tribune, but you’ll be better in August than you are now. That much I promise you.”
“That faith gave me my first taste of a newsroom,” Vaccaro wrote.
Joe Marren, a journalism professor at Buffalo State College and another former reporter and editor at the Times Herald, also has fond memories of Ward’s time as managing editor and later publisher.
“After one of the times the paper was sold Chuck became a big shot at whatever corporate HQ there was,” Marren said. “The Olean Times Herald later got into financial trouble, so what did Chuck Ward do? He gave up the cushy promotion and came back to Olean for us. Under his renewed leadership we thrived again. ... There were some legenday folks at the OTH, Mike Abdo and others, but Chuck belongs on my own personal Mt. Rushmore of newspaper journalism.”
Marren also recalled being “taken to the woodshed,” as some reporters referred to being invited to Ward’s office.
“There were a couple times I was called into his office when he was publisher, but through the gruff exterior I knew that he was teaching me and made me a better newsperson,” Marren said. “There was a sense of kindness underlying it all. He cared about the paper and the people he worked with at ‘the paragraph factory.’ I still use that line at times.”
Former Times Herald sports writer and copy editor Tom Roof simply wrote on a Facebook page for former Times Herald reporters and editors: “R.I.P. Chief.”
Thomas Missel, a former Times Herald sports writer, news reporter and assistant city editor from 1986-2001, said, “Chuck was a treasure, a character you’d imagine from a 1940s film noir about newspapers.”
Missel, chief communications officer at St. Bonaventure, said, “I’m not going to lie: He scared the crap out of me at first, especially one week into my time covering the Bonnies in 1986. I planned to do several stories on opening day of practice, but failed to do an advance story and he let me know about it. It was like getting yelled at by my dad. I was actually too scared to cry. But he was right.
“But he called me into his office the next day after the stories I wrote about opening day and he couldn’t have slapped me on the back any harder and been any nicer,” Missel said. “He was unforgettable. What better thing can you say about a person? He helped make that paper, in its heyday, one of the best small newspapers in the country.”
For Tracy Riordan DeRose, who like many started as an intern and worked her way into a reporter’s job, Ward’s passing marks the end of an era.
“What a loss,” she wrote. “The honesty and boldness in his leadership was appreciated and in hindsight refreshing. I was equal amounts terrified, amused and impressed by Chuck every day. My time at the paper was transformative in large part because of him. God bless, friend.”
Mary Ellen Sader, a St. Bonaventure University grad who joined the Times Herald as a new intern in July 1975 and went on to become a cityside reporter, also has good memories of Ward and his accomplishments.
Sandy Grey, a former business reporter for the Times Herald, simply called Ward the “Best newspaperman ever!”
Joe Della Posta, director of communications and Public Affairs at LeMoyne College, had a desk right outside Ward’s office door.
“I worked under Chuck for less than two years — and was scared of him the whole time. But under that tough exterior was a genuine, caring person. RIP Chuck,” Della Posta wrote.
Rick Schwab, a retired Pennsylvania newsman and a former Cattaraugus County bureau chief for the Times Herald, recalled working with Ward in the early 1970s.
“I certainly liked working with Chuck during his early years as managing editor, and with the sports department earlier on,” Schwab, a Friendship native, posted on Facebook.
“I posted a column today that I wrote 40 years ago for The Ligonier (Pa.) Echo, about how I met and married Theresa Orr — a fellow OTH reporter — about this time of year in 1971, in which I quoted Chuck as remarking at the time, ‘This is the biggest upset since the Mets won the pennant!’”
In the column, Schwab also wrote: “We were so discreet about our romance that no one knew we were dating until we asked management for a day off together so we could celebrate our marriage. ‘Did you know each other before this?’ asked our incredulous managing editor (Ward). ‘I sort of feel responsible.’”
A couple of years ago, many of the reporters and editors who worked with Ward gathered for his 80th birthday at the Burton in Allegany, an afternoon he thoroughly enjoyed.
A Times Herald banner was hoisted that day by those in attendance, with Ward anchoring one end, a big smile on his face. The rest of us were smiling too.
R.I.P., Chuck.
The Ward family had not finalized any funeral arrangements at this writing.