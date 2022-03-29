OLEAN — A new chain restaurant focusing on digital orders and a medical building received the OK from city planning officials.
The city planning board on Monday unanimously approved site plans brought forward by Caliber Brokerage of Fairport, working with property owner Indus Real Estate, for a Chipotle restaurant and a medical clinic with a yet-to-be-signed tenant on the site of the former Ponderosa restaurant.
“I want to thank you — and your principals — for investing in our city,” said board chairman Tom Barnes.
Casey Burch, a civil engineer and project manager with Solli Engineering, confirmed that Chipotle is the expected tenant of the restaurant, using the company’s Chipoltlane digital-ordering drive-up system.
“You place your order online, and they actually send you a time to come pick it up at the window,” he said, with those arriving early instructed to park and wait for their turn to enter the pickup lane. “There will never be a backup unless Chipotle’s online system goes awry and places everybody’s time at the same time.”
Chipotle, a publicly-traded Mexican-style fast casual restaurant known for its burritos, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The chain has around 3,000 locations in North America and Europe, including several in the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie metro areas.
While it was not specified, the discussed ordering process is similar to the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen, a new store setup using digital orders only, with walk-up or drive-up service. A patio area is included in designs submitted to the city, and an indoor lobby area is expected, as the store size is roughly the same size as other Chipotle locations. The first such digital order-only location was launched in December in Ohio.
Such digital-only ordering restaurants have become more popular in recent years. Chains including Starbucks, Dunkin and Chipotle have recently begun opening stores working solely on digital orders.
Upon review, the city’s Electrical Division noted concerns about left-turning traffic from the current curb cut and suggested establishing the existing curb cut on West State Street for right turns only.
Colleen Byrne, the traffic engineer for Solli, said the center turning lane “serves as a refuge” for vehicles turning left, allowing them to get past the eastbound lane and then waiting to enter the westbound lane to clear. She added the majority of westbound traffic is expected to use the traffic signal at Independence Drive, accessible through the parking lot.
Planning board member Craig Polson noted the road was originally a four-lane road, requiring left-hand turning vehicles to cross two lanes of traffic before heading west.
The board did not add a condition to the site plan requiring a right turn only exit. However, several conditions related to stormwater and water backflow prevention were added to the approval.