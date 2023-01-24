Chipmonk wind farm faces decision on well plugging costs

This wind turbine is located in Madison County in Central New York.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — The future of a proposed wind farm in the Chipmonk area of the town of Allegany may rest on the cost of cleaning up after a legacy of fossil fuel.

A representative of Terra-Gen LLC, which has offices in New York City and San Diego, Calif., met earlier this month with Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social