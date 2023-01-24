Chipmonk wind farm faces decision on well plugging costs

ALLEGANY — The future of a proposed wind farm in the Chipmonk area of the town of Allegany may rest on the cost of cleaning up after a legacy of fossil fuel.
A representative of Terra-Gen LLC, which has offices in New York City and San Diego, Calif., met earlier this month with Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins.
Kevin Sheen, Terra-Gen vice president for business development, told Higgins the company is concerned over potential costs to plug abandoned oil wells that dot the Chipmonk area — some dating back 180 years.
Up to 25 turbine sites are being sought by Terra-Gen.
The company plans to use a sensitive magnetic device hanging from a helicopter to record anomalies as it passes over the hilly terrain, Higgins said. Terra Gen will review the data with state Department of Environmental Conservation officials.
The state has expressed concern in the past of the thousands of abandoned oil wells that are located across the Southern Tier, but doesn’t know where a large percentage of those abandoned wells are located — or what level of environmental threat they pose. The DEC has a drone unit that searches oil fields for abandoned wells.
In many cases, the well casings of early wells were pulled and reused elsewhere. Some abandoned wells in which the casings remain have been found to be improperly installed.
Currently, there are strict regulations governing well plugging, but old, abandoned wells pose a threat of water contamination, or can serve as a conduit for the release of methane gas.
Terra-Gen has also received a permit from the town to erect a 190-foot meteorological tower to measure wind speeds and direction over a long period, Higgins said.
Terra-Gen is eyeing the same Chipmonk Road area in the southwestern part of the town as the proposed EverPower wind project from more than a decade ago. Sheen, who is now promoting Terra-Gen, was also a spokesman for the controversial EverPower project, which divided town residents.
Sheen told Higgins that Terra-Gen is offering property leases, and a couple of large landowners are considering offers.
It’s not the only company eyeing Allegany for windy ridge sites for wind turbines with blade tips 600 feet or more from the ground.
Liberty Renewables Inc. of Albany is eyeing the ridges along the New York-Pennsylvania line in the towns of Allegany and Olean. The company’s proposal for a 90-megawatt system would not be in the same footprint as the Terra-Gen turbines.
Higgins, who has also met with a representative of Liberty Renewables, said the towns have little control over the siting of wind turbines.
The state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and the Environment controls the siting of renewable energy projects under the 94C process. It is significantly different than the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which gave municipalities a greater role in siting of these projects.
Higgins said some Chipmonk Road residents have expressed concern to town officials over noise, flicker and setbacks from the Terra-Gen project’s turbine sites.
The town may not have as much local control as it did 10 years ago under the EverPower proposal, but Higgins said, “We are here to influence the process.” Residents’ health is his biggest concern.
Terra-Gen’s timeline is probably five years away from construction if their studies — including the cost of plugging abandoned oil wells — are favorable, Higgins said. There are many steps to go before state approval, he noted.