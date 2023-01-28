Children's book author giving books to young Ukrainians

A former local educator and author of children’s books set a goal last year of donating 500 special books to displaced Ukrainian children.
Mary Kay Worth, a Portville native now living in Hampton, Va., had her book “Hey Elephant, Where Are You?” reprinted in English and Ukrainian, with special touches for the children in Ukraine.
The Ukraine translation was done by Lana Giovinelli, a Wellsville pre-school teacher, Worth said. She taught Worth’s grandson, Max. Worth’s daughter is a teacher at the Wellsville Elementaryt School and her son-in-law ion an administrator.
Sprinkled throughout the book ar Tysanky eggs, which are ornately painted with symbols. There are also two teaching pages in the books dealing with the eggs.
“I’m very proud of the book,” Worth said in an interview from her Virginia home on Friday. Last summer while visiting the Olean area, she gave local readings including at Olean Public Library.
Worth has a way for the public to become involved in the Ukrainian children’s book effort on her website at:
https://marykayworthofficial.com/. The contributions help defray the cost of delivering the books, she said.
Last month, a shipment of her books destined for Ukrainian children were held up in Poland when the Rotary group in Warsaw came up against numerous unexpected expenses to get the books into Ukraine.
Rather than have Polish Customs destroy the books, Worth sent funds to have them mailed back to her in the U.S. She has now hooked up RocMaiden, a Rochester company that ships packages directly to non-war zones in Ukraine.
Local groups, including Rotary Clubs from Olean and Belmont, Jonah’s Attic in Portville and the Portville Presbyterian church have made donations to defray costs of getting the books to children in Ukraine.
Worth is also publishing a companion book to her earlier “Pop Pop[‘s Train Ride,” called “The Great Train Robbery.”
The Attica & Arcade Railroad is interested in getting “The Great Train Robbery” into their souvenir shop before their annual Great Train Robbery ride in September.
Worth was a special education teacher who worked at Olean Middle School and Portville and was principal of the Angelica Campus at Genesee Valley Central School from 1996 to 2006. She then was superintendent at Southern Cayuga Central in the Finger Lakes, retiring in 2012.
After some health problems, Worth continued publishing children’s books that included photos she took of her family and others over the years.