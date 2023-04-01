Local artist and sculptor Eric Jones has entertained the masses with his television appearances on “Halloween Wars” and his victory on “Outrageous Pumpkin.” Yet instead of letting the fame take him away from his hometown, he has registered a new non-profit charity in order to dedicate more of his time and talent to keep his artwork local and impacting the lives of area youth.
As of last week, the charity Sculpting For Smiles became a 501©3 not-for-profit charity from which Jones hopes to raise enough donations to be able to provide an organic sculpture (wood, snow, pumpkins or sand) for any child who has been severely injured or who may suffer from medical ailments.
Jones hopes to be remembered not for his television appearances, but for the impact he has had on his local community, especially the youth, through his art. “I’d like to be remembered as the guy that took simple and ordinary things and used them to make a (monumental) difference in the community,” he said.
With more than 20 years of experience as a sculptor and caricature artist, the Olean native, explained he is simply “a professional artist of all sorts. All day, every day.” Even though he has gotten offers from all around the world, Jones prefers to remain local and give back to his community, and recent projects have afforded him just such an opportunity.
The idea sparked to create the 501©3 Sculptures For Smiles after a Rochester hospital reached out to Jones for a sculpture sponsored by their non-profit group Hearts 4 Isabella in honor of Congenital Heart Disease Month, in February.
“I was outside working on this snow sculpture and was just tired, cold and miserable and then I happened to glance away from my work on the Monsters Inc. sculpture and up at the hospital,” Jones said. “To my amazement all of the windows on the top three floors of the hospital and in the lobby were full of children’s faces happily watching me work, with youthful curiosity.”
That interaction made Jones realize that “the creative effort” he put into each sculpture “was far outweighed by the response of the children, and the entire community.”
His next project brought him to Erie County Medical Center for a hospitalized child, Gabby Kranock. She was hit by a drunk driver and paralyzed. “She suffered a relapse,” Jones explained, “which put her back in the hospital and her mother contacted me because Gabby was down in the dumps, so her parents requested a sculpture to cheer her up.”
Working with the parents, Jones discovered Kranock’s favorite thing was her German Shepherd. So he took that knowledge and created a 9-foot-tall German Shepherd puppy out of snow, which was looking directly up to Kranock’s hospital room.
“Her mother had told me later that Gabby had not smiled in over two weeks because she was depressed, but that changed when my sculpture was unveiled,” Jones said.
He has also recently created personalized sculptures of the character Thor for Colt Matz and a baby Yoda for his friend, Sophia, as well. Both children suffer from leukemia.
And the smile of those children did it, they melted Jones’ heart.
“The investment just seems so minimal when you see the results on the faces of kids hurting or struggling through adversity,” Jones stated. “These recent sculptures for the kids mean far more than any sculpture I have done to promote my business.”
When asked about the temporary nature of his sculptures, Jones’ explained that he believes that it is better that his creative endeavors fade with time by either melting, rotting or being washed away. The temporary nature of his work creates an urgency for the community to come out and view the piece. This point was driven home from his experience creating a sculpture for the Buffalo Bills football team, where hundreds of thousands of folks came to see his sculpture unveiled.
“When you make something temporary, it is unique, I compare it to a blooming flower,” Jones explained. “The nature of a blooming flower is that the bloom is so beautiful because it is natural, organic and temporary. When it dies, you are not angry because it is dead, you appreciate it that much more for the time you could appreciate its beauty.”
A website is currently under construction for Sculpting For Smiles and will be announced via his social media once complete. In the meantime, folks may contact Jones through his website or social media accounts.
“If you would like to be a part of this journey with me please consider donating to Sculptures For Smiles. Together we will bring smiles to the faces of kids who need it most, at no cost to their families,” Jones said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ericjonesstudios.com, or follow #EricJonesStudios on Facebook and TikTok.