Chief Rolling Thunder called town of Coldspring home late in life

COLDSPRING — As town of Coldspring residents prepare for their 200th birthday celebration, it’s a good time to take a look back at a celebrity who once called the town home.
Louis Belmont Newell, who became known as Chief Rolling Thunder, was not born in Coldspring nor did he grow up in the town, but he settled near Quaker Bridge after he’d made a name for himself.
According to Michigan’s Cheboygan Tribune, Newell was born to the Penobscot tribe of Maine around 1858, the son of Thomas Newell and Marie Parsons, and grew up on the Penobscot Reservation. His father was said to be a full-blooded Kiowa and his mother was Penobscot. Newell’s father was a doctor and practiced medicine on the reservation. The family made a living selling herbs, handmade baskets and providing entertainment while traveling.
Newell and his wife, Jeanne Congleton, were the proprietors of the Boomertown Hotel near Ashville before they came to Coldspring, the late Harry Robie of Lakewood wrote. There seems to be no written records about Newell’s past, but he was always willing to tell people of his origins. He was, in his own words, “of the first chief medicine man of the Kiowa Nation, Teet-Toot-Sah.”
In 1912, Newell decided to give up the hotel and enter the medicine business because there was big money to be made in patented medicines at the turn of the century. He saw the opportunity and began selling his medicines that same year at the Cole Brothers Circus, which operated out of Warren, Pa., and toured throughout the area.
He sold a worm remedy in his medicine show called the Rolling Thunder Kiowa Indian Worm Destroyer. The wafers sold for 25 cents a box and the packaging said, “There is no poison in this remedy, hence it is preferable to any worm killer placed on the market.”
Another product was his Washeta Oil that he claimed had no equal. That packaging said, “Its action on the nerves is really astonishing. … For toothache, burns, headache, earache, sore throat, freezes, sprains, bruises, colic cramps in the stomach and limbs, catarrh in the head. Prepared by the Rolling Thunder Kiowa Indian Medicine Company, Boomertown, N.Y.”
According to the late John Kunzog of Jamestown, who was once an advance man for the circus, Newell rounded up about a dozen Senecas who came with him to do war dances and sell medicines. By now, he was calling himself Dr. Rolling Thunder and selling his medicines under that name. He soon became Chief Rolling Thunder.
The Cheboygan Tribune said Chief Rolling Thunder was said to be many things as he became more and more famous. Some were true and some were written by marketing men who were advertising the shows on vaudeville, but his legend grew. He was billed as a direct descendent of Sitting Bull in theater appearances and while traveling with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
In 1926, after touring with the Cole Brothers Circus for a number of years, Newell and his wife settled on a farm near Quaker Bridge where he started his own independent operation. They continued with his traveling medicine shows, gave lectures and operated a fairly busy mail order business for nearly 20 years.
Rolling Thunder was invited as a keynote speaker to dedicate a memorial on the grave of Seneca Chief Cornplanter. The Warren Tribune headline read: “Over a Thousand Join in Pilgrimage of Historical Societies to Cornplanter. Famous Indian Chief is Lauded in Speeches Made at Reservation.”
Although he was not formally educated, Rolling Thunder believed in education, as did Cornplanter. His son, William B. Newell, was the fourth Native American to graduate from the University of Syracuse.
Rolling Thunder died a wealthy man in 1933 and is buried in the Randolph Cemetery.
The town’s 200th birthday celebration is planned for June 24 at the Coldspring Firemen’s Grounds. A full schedule of activities will be published in the June 22 edition of The Salamanca Press. For more information, contact Tina Hyde at (716) 969-3567, or visit the town’s website at townofcoldspringny.gov.