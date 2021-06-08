ALBANY (TNS) — Do you believe in life after mixing up two U.S. senators with similar first names?
Cher clearly hopes so: The icon apologized to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand after confusing her with Arizona's Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who has faced relentless criticism after she failed to show up for the recent vote to authorize a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Sinema appears to have drawn the singer's ire for her reluctance to scrap the filibuster, a Senate maneuver that was used by Republicans to block that inquiry as well as elements of President Joe Biden's agenda.
Cher's initial tweet put Gillibrand on blast along with West Virgina's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who over the weekend stated he would support neither the elimination of the filibuster nor a voting rights bill that his party has said is essential. The singer called the two lawmakers "fake Democrats" who should be voted out of office.
The iconic actress and pop star owned the error — which she said friends had brought to her attention — in a subsequent Tweet: "I Must Offer My Deepest Apologies ... When I Wrote txt I Made Grave Error Of Confusing Her With Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Again My Most Sincere Apologies To
SENATOR GILLIBRAND, & PPL Of NEW YORK.
"Please Learn From My Mistake, & Check & Recheck Facts. I Have Great Fear About Democrats Not Voting In The Midterms, & Look What Happened Because of That Fear. Fake News," she wrote, using capitalizations with the same intensity she brings to her music.
Gillibrand was gracious in her own Tweet responding to the apology: "No problem, @cher. Of course we can turn back time!"
