WELLSVILLE — Sidewalks were crowded and crosswalks were busy Saturday afternoon when 350 people took part in the annual Chamber of Commerce Wine Walk.
Participating stores were packed with those waiting in line to get their dram of the fruit of the vine while spending their time chatting and browsing.
One couple on the walk were overheard saying, “I didn’t know Wellsville had so many wonderful little shops.”
Many of the village’s favorite stores signed up for the Wine Walk, but also one of the newest of the street, The Shop On Nain also flung open its doors.
Many of the small, boutique-sized venues don’t have wide-open entrances, so their vino stations were set up deeper inside their store giving drinkers also the chance to be shoppers. The participating shops also offered a wide-variety of hors d’oeuvres to tempt the pallet and allow the wine walkers to spend a little more time in the stores.
Retail stores, however, weren’t the only businesses signed up as a Wine Walk stop. After wine walkers left the American Legion where they signed-in and visited the first stop in the barroom, they crossed Jefferson Street to visit the Office For the Blind and Visually Handicapped. There they were able to see the many tools and devices the office offers to help the visually impaired.
The first stop on Main Street was the Beef Haus followed by Better Days, both were crowded to the walls with customers waiting in the doorways.
Father down the street Wine Walkers enjoyed browsing in Harts Jewelry and Fisher’s The Other Side. For those feeling a little claustrophobic, the Texas Hot offered its visitors an open-air stop.
In the mid-block of Main Street, traffic had to wait as dozens of red cup bearing walkers used the crosswalks. The Chamber opened its doors to the Wine Walkers, and they used the space to visit. Farther down the street the Wine Walkers threaded past treasures from the Emerald Iles where they fetched their wine samples in the back of From the Hart. At the Wellsville Brewery Wine Walkers were able to get off their feet and spend some time jawing before crossing the street to the Shop On Main.
All and all there were 14 stops on the Wine Walk, including stops at the Moose Club, Elks Club and VFW.
As the Wine Walkers gathered in the American Legion for registration and to get wrist bands that would allow them to carry open containers of alcohol on Main Street, Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Chamber, said he was pleased with the turnout.
Many participating business owners were also pleased with the influx of customers.
While only a handful of the Chamber members opened their doors for the event, many volunteered their services at registration and monitoring the crowd throughout the event. The Chamber also made note of other Chamber businesses that were offering discounts and bargains to cup carrying, bracelet wearing Wine Walkers.
The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce has members in nearby villages and throughout the county. The Wine Walk was organized to promote the village and raise funds for Chamber activities. In the upcoming weeks, the Chamber will be hosting a Main Street Cleanup and the annual Chamber Awards Dinner. It is also now accepting applications for booths at the Main Street Festival in July. To find out more about these events or to sign up, contact the Chamber at 585- 593-5080.
To see photos from the Wine Walk and other Chamber-sponsored events, go to the Chamber’s website and Facebook page where they will be posted as soon as everyone catches their breath.