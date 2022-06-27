OLEAN – The first area CHD Heartraiser Event is scheduled for July 30 at Forness Park.
Local organizers William and Tabitha Dombrowski said the event will support children born with congenital heart disease and organizations that support CHD research and development.
“This event is very near and dear to our hearts as we are raising money to give back to families affected by CHD,” they said. “Congenital Heart Disease affects 1 in 100 babies born making it the number one birth defect in the world. After CHD took our daughter Isabella in February 2020 at only 3 months old we knew we had to spread awareness and give back to families affected.”
“We thank you in advance for being with us and always raising your hearts for our Isabella and the CHD community,” William Dombrowski said. “You have helped us do big things like these that hopefully make our daughter proud of us in a special way.”
Activities include a kids paint event, dancing in the park, auctions, craft fair, chicken barbecue and live music are scheduled. A kickball tournament, tethered hot air balloon rides and a GLOW balloon memorial are also planned.
The kickball tournament is seeking teams of 10 people, with a fee of $100 per team.
A craft/vendor fair is the opportunity for local crafters, artisans and direct consumer vendors to showcase their products and talents. The booths are 10x10 and organizers have waived the vendor fee. Applications must be submitted and no later than June 27.
Chicken barbecue tickets are available pre-sale only at $10 each by texting (716) 904-3420.
Organizers also are looking for volunteers to assist with all the activities.
For more information, visit heartsforisabella.wixsite.com/bella, email HeartsforIsabella@gmail.com or call 716-904-3420.