Chautauqua County independent running for Congress

A retired Chautauqua County resident has announced his independent candidacy for Congress in the 23rd Congressional District.
Thomas Carle, 68, of Fredonia, is a lifelong Democrat who recently joined the ranks of those who are not affiliated with any political party.
He and his wife Sarah moved to Chautauqua County in 2017 to be near her family. Carle is originally from the Bighamton area and has lived in Ohio, Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, serving as a plant manager and human resources manager for 20 years.
“The tipping point for me was when Rep. Claudia Tenney jumped districts to run in the 23rd Congressional District,” Carle told the Olean Times Herald Friday. “She is a Trump loyalist. My wife said I should run. I’d thought about running for Congress when we lived in Ohio and Trump was elected.”
Carle said the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which he holds former president Donald Trump accountable, was another tipping point for him. He still hasn’t forgotten Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection.
Carle said that for those in the 23rd District looking for someone with traditional Republican values, “I have something to offer,” adding, “I grew up when Republican wasn’t a dirty word. I can’t just sit here and watch this.”
Carle said that while the congressional district lines may still be changed in court, it’s almost time for an independent candidate like himself to start circulating nominating petitions. He needs the signatures of 3,500 qualified voters, three times the number needed by a candidate running with the backing of a political party.
“I’ve never been a candidate,” Carle said. “It’s mind boggling. I’ve got to get an average of 150 signatures a day” without the backing of a political party. The first day to pass independent petitions is April 19. He has a network of friends dotted across the district, but his real support staff (his wife’s family) are in Chautauqua County.
Carle has already put his website online:
“The Binghamton area was my old stomping grounds,” Carle said. His parents ran a bar in Conklin where he grew up. He attended Broome County Community College and later SUNY Geneseo where he was a history and education major. He got a job with General Foods after college and later went back to the Binghamton area to run the family business and started a couple more small businesses.
The old 23rd District represented by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, included 11 counties. The new 23rd has all or parts of 14 counties: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Erie, Wyoming, Steuben, Livingston, Yates, Schuyler, Chemung, Tioga, Broom, Cortland and Chenango counties.
“I know it’s a big district,” Carle said. “I’m retired. I’ve got the time.”
Carle and his wife, a Spanish teacher at the Chautauqua Lake School District, have three young children. He has two grown children from a previous marriage who live in North Carolina and Indiana, respectively.
Chautauqua County offers a rural area much like the one he grew up in near the Pennsylvania line. He grew up fishing and swimming in the Susquehanna River.
Carle said he has managed budgets in excess of $150 million a year, grown businesses and made them profitable, prioritized employee safety, led continuous improvement projects and capital installations, was self-employed for years and enjoyed ‘almost’ every minute of it. He negotiated union contracts and walked picket lines to mediate a strike.
Carle said he considers himself to be “middle of the road” and he embraces “the good ideas, sound platforms and principles of both major parties and is not afraid to compromise for everyone’s best outcome.”
As an Independent, Carle said he can also represent everyone, ”understanding our needs as a district, and delivering on those needs, untethered by partisan lines. It is the way that government is supposed to serve.”
His short-list of issues that need to be addressed include immigration reform that also allows the farming industry to prosper; tax reform that is fair and promotes the economy, as well as members of the workforce; and fostering voter participation as well as equality.
Carle said he did not feel represented by the existing candidates Tenney and Democrat Max DellaPia. Tenney doesn’t even live in the district, he said, although he refused to call her an opportunist or carpetbagger.
“Others say she is,” he said.
Carle said he is enough of a “traditional Republican” for everyone, even in a Republican-red district like the 23rd.