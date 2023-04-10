Chase Matthew announced for second Cattaraugus County Fair concert

LITTLE VALLEY — Country music up-and-comer Chase Matthew, one of the hottest new acts out of Nashville, is the second of two concert headliners announced for this summer’s Cattaraugus County Fair.
Matthew, a native of Nashville, will perform in front of the grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The opening act is Kidd G.
This year’s country fair runs July 30 to Aug. 5.
Matthew began his career by independently paving a path for himself, leaning heavily on his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music – amassing a massive 360 million-plus global career streams.
With more than 150 million global streams on his first Gold-certified smash, “County Line,” Matthew has garnered over a million followers across social media and has been named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch.”
Since releasing his debut album, “Born For This,” in 2022, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline tours, including making his hometown headline debut in Nashville to a sold-out crowd of more than 1,600 fans this past fall.
Matthew’s latest single, “Love You Again,” is on fire and the driving force behind him landing on
Country Now’s “Artists to watch in 2023.” Fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months, with his Feb. 3 release of “The Way I Am” and an onslaught of music to quench their thirsts.
Georgia-based singer/songwriter Kidd G made a run at the Billboard Country Songs chart with his breakout 2019 track “Dirt Road,” a slice-of-life country-pop tale set to sparse hip-hop beats. He released his debut EP the following year and followed it up with 2021's full-length “Down Home Boy,” an album that blurred the borders between country, hip-hop and pop.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. All tickets are sold only through etix.com.
Tickets are $35 for track seats or $30 for the grandstand plus gate admission. Track tickets are for standing while grandstand tickets are assigned seats.
In March, country singer-songwriter Jake Owen was announced as the headliner for the fair’s Thursday concert with Tyler Booth as the opening act. Those tickets, $40 for the grandstand and $45 for the track, are on sale now.
Other main grandstand events include the Broken B Rodeo on July 30, the demolition derby July 31, monster truck rallies Aug. 4 and 5 and the big rig truck pull Aug. 5.
For more information, visit cattarauguscofair.com or call (716) 938-9146.