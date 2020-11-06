BRADFORD, Pa. — Rumors abound in the community about a further reduction of services at Bradford Regional Medical Center, but hospital officials would say only that they are “working hard to create a new model of care … to best maintain our two-campus model.”
On Thursday, community members reached out to The Bradford Era, claiming the operating room at BRMC is being shuttered. When asked to comment, Upper Allegheny Health System officials did not specifically address the operating room, but released a statement saying that changes are being considered.
When asked for clarification, Upper Allegheny spokesman Dennis McCarthy said only that BRMC will continue in Bradford, and that “details and plans are not finalized so it would be speculative and premature to say anything else.”
The AUHS statement referred to a “rich history of providing quality patient healthcare and essential medical services to Bradford, Olean (N.Y.) and our surrounding communities — and our commitment to our region’s residents is as strong as ever.”
The statement continued, reiterating the system’s commitment to long-term success:
“We continuously explore opportunities to advance our mission and create an enhanced healthcare delivery system that ensures continued access to quality healthcare. As our industry becomes increasingly complex, we’ve witnessed top healthcare systems across the U.S. investing in ‘centers of excellence.’”
The statement indicated that the centers “deliver state-of-the-art medical care by assembling teams of specialists, acquiring advanced equipment and reorganizing facilities to meet their need to succeed. We believe this model is well-suited to our region and the nearly 140,000 people we serve.”
What this might look like remained unanswered on Thursday.
“Our board of directors and senior management, together with Kaleida Health’s leadership, are working hard to create a new model of care which will improve our effectiveness — as well as our ability to provide medical and healthcare services to our neighbors for decades to come,” UAHS’s statement read. “In order to prosper, this model will look at how best to maintain our two-campus model, while capitalizing on the care services that each location is most effective at.”
More detailed plans will be released early next year, the statement indicated.
In 2009, BRMC and Olean General Hospital came together in an integration under Upper Allegheny. In 2018, they integrated with Kaleida Health of Buffalo, N.Y.
In July 2019, BRMC’s maternity unit closed, with services consolidated at Olean General. At that time, community members in Bradford expressed concern about the loss of more services. Officials said that the measure was limited to that department.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals, including Bradford and Olean’s have felt the financial impact with lost revenues due to a halt in procedures and higher expenses.
In May, UAHS President and CEO Jeff Zewe said the hospital system was looking at a projected loss of $23.5 million for 2020.