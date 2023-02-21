Signing agreements

Papers are signed conveying property and a building at the Sugar Hill Industrial Park in Alfred from businessman Jason Rodd and his wife, Christel, to Alfred University alumni Jeffrey Brundage and Joseph Sorrentino, co-founders of Lambda Advanced Materials LLC. From left are Brundage, Sorrentino’s son and wife, Joseph Jr. and Rosemarie, Christel and Jason Rodd and Sorrentino.

 Provided

ALFRED — Owners of a new ceramic materials firm signed papers Tuesday purchasing a piece of land and building at the Sugar Hill Industrial Park in the town of Alfred.

Lambda Advanced Materials LLC will become the first company in two decades to take up business at Sugar Hill.

