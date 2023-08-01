OLEAN — A new name will greet new customers when High Point Federal Credit Union opens a proposed branch in Pennsylvania.
Formerly Olean Area Federal Credit Union, High Point changed signs last week and had a formal naming ceremony Tuesday morning — the first of the month. Staff unveiled the new logo, which depicts the mountains of the region and the area’s location at the top of the Allegheny Plateau.
The name corresponds with a 2020 expansion in membership across the Twin Tiers, said president and CEO Rich Yeager, as well as a planned 2024 expansion into Bradford, Pa.
“We’re very excited for the next year,” he told employees before the Wayne Street site opened for business Tuesday morning, encouraging them to “help us make this company bigger and stronger.”
“In 2019, we applied to the NCUA, the National Credit Union Administration, for a membership expansion,” he said, with approval coming in 2020. “It was right as the pandemic hit.”
A site has been found for the credit union’s first site outside Allegany County, aiming to serve the Bradford community.
“We’re under contract, and we hope to close this year,” Yeager said, with construction expected to begin in the spring.
As far as more sites in Cattaraugus County or potentially Allegany County, Yeager said nothing has been decided.
“We’re always looking — looking to expand. It takes a long time, you have to find the right property,” Yeager said. “We continue to look all the time.”
For current members, “it’s simply a renaming,” Yeager said, with a new website — www.highpointfcu.com — now greeting visitors to the old site. Existing account numbers, card products and checks will continue to work as before. Credit and debit cards will still work as they should until new cards are issued during the first quarter of 2024. However, members will be required to update their digital banking app, but all credentials and navigation will stay the same.
Ownership will remain with the membership, officials announced, and the headquarters will remain in Olean. Members will start to see communications, updated materials, and additional operational information in the coming weeks as the name change takes effect.
The credit union was founded in 1972 as Olean Dresser Clark Federal Credit Union for employees of the manufacturing firm. The first full-service office opened at 610 Wayne St. in 1981, with a second site on North Clark Street opening in 1990.
In 1991, a community charter was adopted and the entity was renamed Olean Dresser Clark Community FCU in 1991. The main branch moved to the current location at the corner of Wayne and 12th streets in 1994. “Dresser Clark” was dropped from the credit union’s name Feb. 19, 2002.
The credit union merged with Enchanted Mountains FCU in June 2018, keeping the Allegany-based credit union’s office on West Main Street. A fourth branch opened at 160 S. Main St. in Portville in February 2021, and in the fall of 2021, the credit union opened its Operations Center, located at 234 Homer St. in Olean.