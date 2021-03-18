OLEAN — A landmark restaurant, the Century Manor Grillhouse, which has hosted customers inside and out for more than 70 years, will open its doors under new ownership this spring.
The restaurant, established in 1950 at 401 E. State St., has been owned the past 10 years by John Hanigan, who met with future owners Brad Earley, his brother Dan Earley and Jeff Sabilio on Wednesday.
The Earleys own Blue Collar Workwear on Constitution Avenue and Sabilio owns JMS Interior Exterior, a remodeling company.
“It’s kind of a landmark and a legend here in the area,” Hanigan said of the restaurant. “We draw in clients all the way from Buffalo to Bradford, Pa., to all over.”
When asked why he was selling, Hanigan replied with a smile, “Because I’m old, and look how young these guys are.”
He continued, “I’ve had a real good run at it for 10 years and now it’s time to let somebody who has some youth” to operate it. “And they’re business owners, so they have a good bolt on business. I feel real comfortable passing this on to their hands.”
Hanigan said he had been contemplating selling the business on and off for the past couple of years.
“It was time for me to hang up my spikes and move on to something different,” he said, adding he plans to be fully retired. “They’ll do a fine job and they’ve already started doing a lot of work in” the interior.
Hanigan believes the young owners’ connections in the community and ease with marketing their businesses on social media will be advantageous for the restaurant.
In explaining why the trio decided to buy and open the restaurant, Brad Earley noted they have been friends since their high school years in Salamanca. The Earleys continue to reside in the Salamanca area and Sabilio lives in Olean.
“We have a lot of business experience and we absolutely understand the complexity of running a business,” Earley said. “We sell boots at one and will serve food at this one … we’ll pair our businesses together” through customer contacts.
Hanigan said the restaurant has had a loyal customer base in the past and expects many of that group to patronize the business.
Earley added, “This entire business is hopefully going to be based on good food, good drinks and customer service, that really is what our main focus is.”
He said the business is working on acquiring kitchen and wait staff, and noted the menu will be similar to the one provided when Hanigan operated the restaurant.
“It will be similar with some tweaks and changes,” he explained. Craft beer on tap will also be sold.
The slightly remodeled interior will include new wood tables and other furnishings. The grand piano and weekend entertainment, as well as the grill, will remain under the new owners.
The outdoor patio will include new furniture, as well as an awning. Outdoor entertainment, as in past years, will be provided, along with clambakes. In addition, the nearby fire pit with seating will be available to customers.
Earley said the restaurant is expected to have soft openings in early and mid-May and fully operational in June.
Information on the restaurant and the expected openings will be posted in the near future on the Century Manor Grillhouse Facebook page.