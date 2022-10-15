Read Between the Wines

The Read Between the Wines event in September drew a big crowd in support of the Olean Public Library.

 Provided

OLEAN — The 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week will take place Oct. 16-22. This is a great opportunity to celebrate our own wonderful Friends group at the Olean Public Library.

The Friends of the Olean Library is a dedicated group of volunteers who work hard year-round to provide financial support to the library. They also assist at library programs, in addition to running some of their own popular events, such as the annual bookmark contest and awards ceremony, and the poetry contest, both of which are coordinated with area schools.

"Tub of Terror"

The Friends of the Olean Public Library are raffling off the “Tub of Terror” Halloween basket, on display near the Circulation Desk.

