OLEAN — The 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week will take place Oct. 16-22. This is a great opportunity to celebrate our own wonderful Friends group at the Olean Public Library.
The Friends of the Olean Library is a dedicated group of volunteers who work hard year-round to provide financial support to the library. They also assist at library programs, in addition to running some of their own popular events, such as the annual bookmark contest and awards ceremony, and the poetry contest, both of which are coordinated with area schools.
The Friends also run the local Born to Read Program, providing newborns at Olean General Hospital with a brand-new book, an OPL library card application, and information about the library’s infant/toddler programs. What a great way to promote early childhood literacy!
Over the past five years, the Friends have been running two amazing annual fundraisers to benefit the library — Read Between the Wines in September and the FeBREWary beer tasting in February. The two events have grown in popularity over the years, drawing big crowds eager for an evening of fun, good food and drinks, music and the popular basket raffle, all of which raise thousands of dollars for the library each year.
Some of the many ways the Friends give to the library include an annual Book Endowment gift to purchase circulating materials — not only books, but also audiobooks, DVDs, and music CDs. They provide funds to support programs for the public, including the Summer Reading Program, and they assist with purchasing technology, equipment, furniture, and other items.
This year, the Friends have already given nearly $20,000 to help support the library. In addition, they helped sponsor bestselling author Susan Wiggs’ visit to Olean last April, which was attended by over 120 people and which was extremely well-received.
The Friends also supply the snacks and beverages for the popular Brown Bag Book Club, which meets the third Monday of every month at 12:30 pm in the Gallery. October’s book is “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. Pick up your copy today and be sure to join us for a lively discussion. Bring your lunch, or nibble on some of the sweet treats provided by the Friends.
November’s book is “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, so if you can’t make this month’s meeting, you can plan for next month.
Throughout the month of October, stop in the library to submit an entry to win the Friends’ “Tub of Terror” Halloween basket on display near the Circulation Desk.
The Friends will also participate in the library’s popular Trunk-or-Treat festivities on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s parking lot. Trunk-or-Treat is a lot like trick-or-treat, only instead of going from house to house, kids come to our parking lot, which will be lined with decorated cars that the kids can go to for treats.
If your organization is interested in participating, please contact the library for information on how to sign up.
Consider helping the Friends in their mission to support the Olean Public Library by becoming a member, giving a donation, or volunteering to help at any of their events.
For more information, follow Friends of the Olean Library on Facebook or call the library at (716) 372-0200.