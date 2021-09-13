As people increasingly read and listen to books on their devices, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library.
Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county library card holders can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks for free from their Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System (CCLS) member library.
With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting https://ccls.overdrive.com/.
CCLS patrons checked out 10,346 digital titles from Libby in August. With a library card you can discover new and exciting worlds. From borrowing digital titles, to researching your family tree, to attending programs, there is so much that can be accessed with a library card.
In addition, CCLS is hosting a live, virtual demonstration of how to get started with borrowing ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app. This free online event features sessions for both new and experienced users and takes place on Sept. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. More information and registration can be found at https://www.cclsny.org/.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the CCLS digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks and audiobooks including bestsellers and new releases.
Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from fantasy, historical fiction, horror, mystery, non-fiction, romance, science fiction, thriller, western and more.
Readers may browse CCLS’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. Through Libby, readers can also download to Kindle®.
Visit your local library to get a library card or renew your card. Library contact information can be found at https://www.cclsny.org/ccls-member-libraries/.