OLEAN — With shovels in and demolition in the distance, the first affordable housing project in the city in decades broke ground Tuesday afternoon.
The groundbreaking marked the beginning of a $16 million renovation at 422 E. State St. — the 64,000-square-foot former Market Basket warehouse — into State Street Apartments by new owner CDS Monarch Inc. The Webster-based nonprofit organization plans to create 46 apartments in the structure, including 14 units with supportive services, five will be equipped for those with mobility issues, and two will be equipped for those with hearing or vision issues.
The project will take about 18 months to complete, putting the opening at early 2024.
“There is a need for senior housing in Olean,” said Andrew Sewnauth, president and COO of CDS Life Transitions, parent of CDS Monarch. “The State Street Apartments project continues our growth in New York, allowing us another opportunity to further our mission to provide safe and affordable housing in communities across the state.
“We are excited to offer high-quality, independent living that provides individuals and families with modern necessities to succeed and live a quality life,” he added. “All of us at CDS Monarch are grateful to state and local government officials for their continued support ensuring that all New York residents are able to live and thrive in their communities.”
Mayor Bill Aiello thanked CDS for undertaking the challenge of renovating the old Market Basket warehouse into affordable housing units. Along with thanking state and federal officials assisting with the redevelopment effort, the mayor also credited Connecting Communities in Action, formerly Cattaraugus Community Action, which will provide supportive services at the site.
Affordable housing is critical for the region, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said.
“Many seniors have to choose between staying in their homes or moving into a full-service nursing home because there’s so little in between,” he said.
Noting that pushing to solve homeless problems often help solving problems with drug abuse and domestic violence, state Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said such a “public, private, multi-government approach” can help improve the community by providing stable housing for those in need.
Officials noted that the building will include free Wi-Fi for all residents with 24/7 IT management, as well as a community room with kitchen, a computer lab, fitness center, laundry room on each floor, lobbies/communal seating areas, as well as offices for property management and supportive service staff, and maintenance storage.
Planned improvements to 2.4-acre site include a new parking lot with four EV charging stations, new site lighting, landscaping, benches, and the installation of a new playground, as well as a courtyard area created by demolishing about 10,000 square feet of the structure.
As the groundbreaking continued Tuesday, a demolition was underway at a Fulton Street property purchased by CDS at the same time as 422 E. State St. The house is being demolished to improve traffic access to the housing development. Additional site work had begun at the project site, leading up to the groundbreaking ceremony.
The nonprofit has been busy, state officials noted, after decades of work on similar projects across the state.
“CDS is juggling four different housing projects right now,” said Lenny Skrill, assistant commissioner of NYS Homes and Community Renewal, noting a project in Cicero is nearing completion and others in Buffalo and Rochester are underway.
Skrill pointed out that the city’s comprehensive plan — last updated in 2005 — noted it had been over 10 years at that point since the last affordable housing project was undertaken.
Funding for the project comes from Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits worth $9.4 million, a $3 million subsidy from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, OTDA is providing $3.5 million through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, and NYSERDA will provide approximately $46,000 in support.