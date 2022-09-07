OLEAN — With shovels in and demolition in the distance, the first affordable housing project in the city in decades broke ground Tuesday afternoon.

The groundbreaking marked the beginning of a $16 million renovation at 422 E. State St. — the 64,000-square-foot former Market Basket warehouse — into State Street Apartments by new owner CDS Monarch Inc. The Webster-based nonprofit organization plans to create 46 apartments in the structure, including 14 units with supportive services, five will be equipped for those with mobility issues, and two will be equipped for those with hearing or vision issues.

