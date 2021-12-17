OLEAN — For the second time in a week, a developer has been awarded millions to turn the former Market Basket warehouse into apartments.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that CDS Monarch Inc. will receive $4 million for the State Street Apartments project at 422 E. State St. Hochul noted the project aims to convert the warehouse into 46 apartments, of which 14 will be reserved for homeless families accessing services through Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc.
The allocation was one of 21 announced, with a combined award of $145 million across the state.
“Our best strategy for recovery from the pandemic is ensuring that everyone has a solid roof over their head and access to the services they need to remain securely housed,” Hochul said. “With the inclusion of additional resources for clean energy development and requiring free broadband access, we are building back better than before by creating housing that promises a stronger, greener and more equitable New York today and for the future.”
The latest award comes through the state Homes and Community Renewal’s Multifamily Finance RFP, a competitive process used to award federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and subsidy financing for affordable and supportive multifamily housing developments.
The announcement comes on the heels of a $3.5 million award announced Monday, one of nine projects statewide to receive aid through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The tally of $7.5 million brings the Webster-based nonprofit within $3 million of an expected $10 million project. Officials previously told the Times Herald they were seeking state and federal aid, as well as private financing, for much of the construction costs.
The proposal first came forward in 2018. Originally eyeing the former West Penn Hardwoods warehouse site, developers later turned to the former Market Basket distribution site owned by Cyndale of New York Inc.
The development would include extensive interior renovations, but the facade will remain mostly unchanged. Internally, the building will be split into 22 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, while some community areas will also be created. Officials previously told the Times Herald that the apartments would be set up to allow for conversion to handicapped-accessible units relatively easily.
The news Monday was the first major award in three years of attempts by CDS. The firm originally sought competitive tax credits and private investments, as well as an allocation from the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding — while it was one of the finalists sent to Albany by the local steering committee, it went unfunded in the final awards list.
While the project would be non-taxable as CDS is a nonprofit organization, an agreement was penned with the city in 2019 for CDS to pay the equivalent of the site’s city property taxes. A similar agreement was not pursued with other taxing bodies, including Cattaraugus County or Olean City School District.
CDS officials could not be reached for comment by press time.