CCLAA’s ‘Charlie Brown’ performances begin Friday at Seneca Theater

SALAMANCA — From the pen of Charles M. Schulz to the stage at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, come see Linus, Lucy, Pigpen, Peppermint Patty and the entire Peanuts gang sing and dance this weekend.
Performances of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” begin Friday and run through Sunday.
The original 1967 musical and later 1999 Broadway revision are based on the characters created by Schulz, following Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts cast exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.
A long-time member of the CCLAA, doing just about every job imaginable with the community theater, this is Janette McClure’s first time as the director of a production. She said the board wanted to keep the tradition of a summer musical going, and “Charlie Brown” seemed like a perfect fit.
“It would be a little bit more simple and doable,” McClure said, especially with a shorter rehearsal schedule starting at the end of June. “We’ve had a few darker, deeper shows the past few years so we wanted to do something lighter and more family-friendly this summer.”
The small cast of 11 actors features both CCLAA stage veterans and some newbies, with some taking on more prominent roles for the first time, McClure said. The cast comes from throughout Cattaraugus County as well as Bradford, Pa.
“I think everybody on stage except for one person has done a show here before,” she said.
The small pit orchestra is directed by Daryl Warren, who also plays the reed instruments, along with Trevor Napoli on piano, Mitchel Schnaufer on violin and viola, Matthew Schnauffer on bass and Joseph Newton on percussion.
“(Warren) was in our pit last summer for ‘Hunchback’ but he offered to help put the band together,” McClure said.
To help bring the “Peanuts” comic strips to life, much of the set was designed to have the same look and feel of both the comics and classic animated TV specials. McClure said the opening prologue also uses the Schulz illustrations of the characters on posters before the actors take over on the stage.
“Everything has an outline to it and keep the style through the whole set,” she said. “April Haley helped out a lot with the set, and it all the cartoon images for us.”
The crew also includes tech director Ryan Wheeler, stage manager Samantha Oakley, sound operator Bill Steffen, lights operator Riley Brown, choreographer Maria Wheeler and publicity by Madison McClelland.
The cast includes Andrew Truman as Charlie Brown, Brandon Milanowski as Snoopy, Maura Vossler as Lucy van Pelt, Gretchen Henneman as Sally Brown, Mike Stanley as Schroeder, Austin Reese as Linus van Pelt, Ana Beyth as Woodstock, Erica Volz as Pepperpint Patty, Tristan Duhan a Pigpen, Rhayne Smith as Freida and Hannah Kloss-Gleason as Patty.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 10 Main St. Tickets are $15 and available at showclix.com or at the door.